Seeking gold loan? IIFL Finance launches scheme at ‘lowest’ rate of 0.79%

IIFL Finance has launched gold loan products with interest rates starting from 0.79 per cent. In a statement, IIFL Finance said this scheme will be available across India in all its branches.

IIFL Gold Loan will offer longer tenure extendings up to 24 months, allowing customers to manage cash flow better, the statement said. In further said that the scheme will offer flexible interest repayment – monthly, bimonthly, quarterly and half-yearly – options to customers based on their requirements.

To avail the gold loan, a customer can walk into IIFL Finance branch with gold and receive the loan within 30 minutes. The company will offer 5-7 days of grace period for interest repayments. IIFL Finance has launched the DigiGold Loan facility, where customers can avail interest payment and top-up options from the comforts of their home.

Commenting on the scheme, Saurabh Kumar, Business Head – Gold Loans, IIFL Finance said, “During the pandemic farmers and small entrepreneurs have used gold loans to meet their capital needs, helped by our low interest rate, longer tenure, higher grace period and easy digital repayment options. The fact that over 70% of our customers come back to us for business again is a testament of our honest and transparent dealings.”

IIFL Finance believes has launched this campaign in association with star cricketer Rohit Sharma. The campaign focuses on IIFL’s transparent offers and honest promises.