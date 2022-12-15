SecureNow partners with Tartan to provide insurance through their employee benefits platform Batik

SecureNow and Batik have entered into a strategic partnership that will enable both of them to create a platform where employers and employees can get attractive cost-effective insurance products at their finger-tips.

The agreement brings together SecureNow and Batik who are looking to partner via the latter’s Batik Platform – an employee benefits marketplace that allows users to access benefits across various categories such as finance, insurance, gift cards, health, fitness etc.; at exclusive prices.

SecureNow is a leading tech-enabled insurance broking firm that has been providing end-to-end insurance solutions to its clients and Tartan is India’s leading payroll connectivity and full-stack verification API company enabling consent-driven employment and income verification in real-time.

“Batik is a one-of-a-kind employee benefits platform,” said Abhishek Bondia, co-founder and Principal Officer, SecureNow. “The products offered are highly people-centric and this also aligns with our objective of creating customized insurance products for our clients. This partnership fortifies our commitment to providing personalized employee and employer benefit products that will be of immense value for our clientele.”

Also Read: Your guide to tax saving with insurance-cum-investment products

When organizations effectively deliver on their Employee Value Proposition (EVP), their annual employee turnover rate reduces by ~70% and the new hire commitment increases by 30%, according to a latest news release by ET HRWorld. So, we are aiming at providing value-added and customized insurance products to a million businesses in the next five years. By this strategic partnership both start-ups look at contributing towards building and nurturing great places to work.

“We are elated to announce our partnership with SecureNow coming at a stage where Batik is experiencing rapid growth in users. SecureNow is one of India’s top insurance platforms and this partnership will further strengthen our commitment to building better employee benefit products for our clients,” said Meet Semlani, Co-Founder & COO of Tartan.