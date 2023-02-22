Sectors 92 and 93: A promising premium floors destination in New Gurugram

New Gurugram’s Sector 92 & Sector 93, located between Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana, are primarily evolving as a residential real estate hub for property seekers in Gurugram and beyond. These areas house a mix of ready-to-move-in apartments as well as under-construction projects, making both sectors attractive to potential homebuyers.

Sectors 92 & 93 offer several residential options at lower prices compared to their neighbouring areas. Furthermore, the past year and a half have witnessed the growth of new independent floor options in these sectors. The growth of the sectors have been largely driven by demand in the market for affordable housing and an increase in the number of individuals seeking to invest in real estate.

Multiple sector roads link Sectors 92 and 93 with the long stretches of NH-48 and Pataudi Road. The Dwarka Expressway, which is around 5 kilometres long, may be efficiently used as an alternative route to Delhi. Additionally, the extensive NH-48 is another significant route that is around 7 km away from the area. Gurgaon Railway Station is 17 kilometres away, and the Indira Gandhi International Airport is approximately 32 kilometres away.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India), Ltd, says, “Nestled in the heart of New Gurugram, sectors 92 and 93 offer a perfect blend of urban conveniences and serene living. As a developer, it is our mission to create homes that not only fulfil the housing needs of the residents, but also elevate their lifestyle. With the latest amenities and breathtaking surroundings, we are committed to providing the best residential experience to homebuyers in sectors 92 and 93.”

With unparalleled connectivity and world-class facilities, Sectors 92 & 93 have gained immense popularity in Delhi-NCR. These sectors’ popularity continues to rise as the new engine of growth in North India’s real estate sector, drawing families seeking their dream homes in the centre of Gurugram. The stratospheric growth in property demand, which has made this area a magnet for the most sought-after real estate developments, will likely keep property prices rising for the foreseeable future.

A DLF spokesperson says, “New Gurugram is on the verge of becoming the new nerve centre and the emerging business district of Gurugram. IT and manufacturing companies have dominated this region for a few years now, leading to an explosion of residential hubs around these commercial developments, gentrifying the changing landscape. This region has maintained a steady growth in terms of social infrastructure, connectivity and amenities and has emerged as the most sought-after micro-markets of Gurugram. Its rise as a key residential hub can be attributed to many factors including a low population density and easy access to the city centre and the industrial hubs of Manesar, Bawal, Neemrana, Dharuhera and Bhiwadi. We serve a wide range of consumers in New Gurugram with our diverse portfolio.”

Recent infrastructure upgrades, such as the completion of the Manesar-Kundli segment of the KMP Expressway, have improved the connectivity of these sectors. Sectors 92 & 93 in Gurugram are set to experience further growth with the proposed DMR & Delhi-Gurugram SNB RRTS Corridor, which will enhance connectivity and infrastructure development by reducing travel time and providing improved logistics. Additionally, the planned ISBT in the area will be accessible by two metro lines (the Gurugram line and the Dwarka line), adding to the convenience of the residents in the neighbourhood.

The sectors are approximately 40 to 50 minutes from Gurugram’s prime corporate centres but are well-connected via Pataudi Road and National Highway 48. The city’s two most well-known commercial destinations, Cyber City and Udyog Vihar, are between 25 and 30 kilometres away from the sector. Besides, Manesar’s most prominent industrial employment area is just next to Sectors 92 & 93.

A solid social infrastructure supports the two sectors, including schools, hospitals, shopping complexes, a Butterfly Garden, open-air cafes and restaurants. Additionally, these areas also offer gyms, fitness centres, and numerous recreational activities such as swimming, tennis, and badminton, making it an ideal home for people seeking an upmarket lifestyle. In recent years, the most prestigious real estate developers have come up with offerings in every price bracket in these sectors. With affordable apartments close to tech parks and luxurious gated condominiums offering the best amenities, Sectors 92 & 93 have something for everyone. Thus, investors and developers continue to look enthusiastically at these areas as a promising home buying market for the next generation.



Signature Global have various projects like Signature Global City 92 in Sector 92 and Signature Global City 82 in New Gurugram. These residential projects offer a combination of eco-friendly practices, tranquillity, and a chance to recharge surrounded by nature in spacious environments. Signature Global recently came up with a new project, Signature Global City 92 (2), which is getting very good responses among the end users and investors.

Nestled in the verdant greenery of New Gurugram, the premium township DLF Gardencity spans across 243 hectares adjacent to acres of green expanse. DLF Gardencity has come to be known as one of the most vibrant and thriving landscapes in New Gurugram. With a wide range of ready-to-move-in residential spaces as well as under-development projects by DLF, announced in the past three years, New Gurugram is expected to boom further in the coming years due to many developments which are underway, across various price points.

With over 2700 families that are already a part of the DLF Gardencity, DLF is one of the few developers since 2017 to have introduced most projects in this area in the premium segment, which include The Skycourt, Regal Gardens, The Primus, and New Town Heights. While DLF has traditionally built condominiums in high-rise buildings in DLF Graddencity, in the past three years the region has also witnessed launches of multiple plotted developments in the form of low-rise premium floors as well as SCOs.