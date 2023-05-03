Sector 37D, Dwarka Expressway: A fast-developing realty hotspot in Gurugram

By Naveen Kumar

Infrastructure connectivity is the backbone of realty growth. Construction of new roads and highways leads to the emergence of new realty hotspots. Likewise, Dwarka Expressway is one of the most crucial infrastructural projects that has been long impending but has still spurred the growth of new real estate destinations in Gurugram. It has served two purposes – Reinvigorating property buyers’ interests and simultaneously positioning Gurugram as one of the top residential and commercial real estate zones across the National Capital Region.

Sector 37D is a well-developing residential micro-market in Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. It shares good connectivity with Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and National Highways like NH-8, KMP Expressway, and also IMT Manesar. Connectivity is the most promising factor that shifts perceptions and brings homebuyers to new property hubs. With the development of New Gurugram in the vicinity, the residential micro-market has everything going in its favour to emerge as a populated housing zone in the next few years.

Luxury real estate is experiencing a boom in Sector 37D. The new-age property buyers, millennials, are especially fomenting a liking to invest in low-density projects and independent floors, which offer exclusivity, privacy, and security. They are also looking to invest in newly-developed realty zones rather than over-populated corridors. This is driving them to buy properties in new real estate hemispheres, such as Sector 37D.

Also Read: How can rental bonds solve disputes between landlord and tenant

Dwarka Expressway will most likely be completed by mid or end of 2023. It will establish direct connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram and open up a new route of intercity travel, massively decongesting Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. Dwarka Expressway has become one of the most preferred housing destinations as it fosters superb connectivity with different cities of the National Capital Region.



Sector 37D is a blooming residential corridor with renowned developers announcing and launching projects in the region. The property price appreciation has seen a huge uptick in Dwarka Expressway in the last few years. Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Extension Road are some of the big-ticket infrastructural road projects in Gurugram. It has levelled up the real estate value of many local and hyperlocal real estate markets, which were in obscurity back in time.



Sector 37D has gone through a transformation ever since, receiving a massive boost in commercial, hospitality, and corporate developments present in its vicinity. It will soon become a fully-blown real estate corridor in the next few years. Trends are transpiring, which are pegging it to become a new realty hotspot.

(The author is Managing Director, Navraj Group. Views are personal.)