In a significant overhaul of mutual fund categorisation, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a new category called Life Cycle Funds while discontinuing the existing Solution Oriented Schemes category.

The changes come as part of SEBI’s latest circular on “Categorization and Rationalization of Mutual Fund Schemes” issued on February 26, 2026.

The move is aimed at aligning mutual fund offerings with evolving investor needs while ensuring better transparency and “true-to-label” positioning of schemes.

What are Life Cycle Funds?

SEBI has formally added Life Cycle Funds as a new category under mutual fund schemes.

As defined in the circular:

“An open ended fund with a target date maturity following a glide path investing in a mix of asset classes i.e. Equity, Debt, InvITs, ETCDs, Gold & Silver ETF.”

In simple terms, these are goal-based funds where asset allocation automatically changes over time. When the maturity is far away, the scheme can invest more in equity. As the target date approaches, the equity exposure gradually reduces and debt allocation increases.

Key features of Life Cycle Funds

Minimum tenure: 5 years

Maximum tenure: 30 years

Funds can be launched in multiples of 5 years

A maximum of 6 Life Cycle Funds can be active for subscription at any time per mutual fund

SEBI has also mandated that:

“Life Cycle Funds shall include the maturity date in the nomenclature of the scheme, for e.g. Life Cycle Fund 2055, Life Cycle Fund 2045 etc.”

How will the move impact existing customers?

For existing investors, there is no immediate need to panic. SEBI has clarified that solution oriented schemes will stop fresh subscriptions and will be merged with other schemes having a similar asset allocation and risk profile, subject to regulatory approval. This means your investment will not be shut down, but it may move to a different category over time. The core portfolio and risk profile are expected to remain broadly similar, though the scheme name, structure or mandate could change as part of the merger and recategorisation process.

To encourage long-term discipline, exit loads have also been prescribed:

“An exit load of 3% would be chargeable on any exit by an investor within one year of investment; an exit load of 2% within first two years of investment and 1% in the first three years of investment.”

This makes Life Cycle Funds structurally different from traditional open-ended equity or hybrid schemes.

Solution Oriented Schemes discontinued

Alongside introducing Life Cycle Funds, SEBI has discontinued the Solution Oriented Schemes category with immediate effect.

The circular clearly states:

“Solutions oriented scheme category is being discontinued w.e.f the date of the circular. Existing schemes in this category shall stop all subscriptions with immediate effect.”

Further, such schemes:

“Shall be merged with any other scheme having similar asset allocation and risk profile with prior approval from SEBI.”

This effectively ends the standalone classification of retirement funds and children’s funds under the solution-oriented bucket. Existing schemes will need to realign under other appropriate categories.

Why this change matters

The introduction of Life Cycle Funds suggests that SEBI wants a more structured and disciplined framework for goal-based investing. Unlike the earlier solution-oriented category, the new structure clearly defines:

Target maturity

Glide path based allocation

Asset class exposure limits

Exit load discipline

Naming rules

This brings greater standardisation and clarity for investors.

Bigger clean-up exercise in the background

While Life Cycle Funds and discontinuation of Solution Oriented Schemes are major highlights, they are part of a broader regulatory clean-up.

Some of the other key changes in the circular include:

A 50% cap on portfolio overlap between certain categories such as sectoral/thematic funds and between value and contra funds.

Mandatory monthly disclosure of category-wise portfolio overlap by AMCs.

A detailed standardized framework for Fund of Funds (FoFs), including limits on the number of FoFs per category.

Uniform scheme naming rules to ensure schemes remain “true-to-label” and avoid return-focused marketing language.

SEBI has also clarified that changes required to align schemes with the new categorisation:

“Shall not be considered as fundamental attribute change.”

Existing schemes have been given six months to comply with the new norms.

What investors should watch

For investors, the key takeaway is that goal-based investing is being reshaped under a more structured format. If you currently invest in a retirement or children’s fund under the solution-oriented category, your scheme may soon be merged or reclassified.

At the same time, Life Cycle Funds may emerge as a new option for long-term goals, with clearly defined maturity timelines and glide path allocation.

The coming months will be crucial as mutual funds realign their existing schemes to meet SEBI’s updated framework.