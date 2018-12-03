SEBI deadline for mandatory dematerialisation of securities ends tomorrow: What should you do now

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 6:32 PM

The aim of the SEBI amendment is curbing fraud and manipulation risk in physical transfer of securities by unscrupulous persons, apart from improving ease, convenience and safety of transactions for investors.

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI, SEBI deadline, mandatory dematerialisation of securities, share holders, listed companies, physical transfer of securities, Transmission of shares, transposition of shares, transfer of shares of unlisted companies, demat accountYou will be continue to hold shares and other types of securities in physical form even after this date.

If you are holding shares of some listed companies in physical form, you will have no choice but to convert them to demat form compulsorily if you wish to sell the securities, as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has amended relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to disallow listed companies from accepting request for transfer of securities which are held in physical form with effect from December 5, 2018.

Although, you will be continue to hold shares and other types of securities in physical form even after this date, but you will not be able to lodge the shares with a company or its registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for further transfer.

The aim of the amendment is curbing fraud and manipulation risk in physical transfer of securities by unscrupulous persons, apart from improving ease, convenience and safety of transactions for investors.

All the investors who are holding shares and other securities in physical form, should, therefore, open a demat account at the earliest and submit request for dematerialisation of their shares in order to protect the liquidity of the shares.

However, after the end of SEBI deadline, the gazette notification of which was issued on June 8, 2018, only the requests for transmission and transposition of securities in physical form, will be accepted by the listed companies or their RTAs.

Transmission happens upon death of any or all shareholders. So, in case of demise of any or all shareholders, transfer of the share in the name of legal heirs will still be possible in physical form. But once the transmission is done, surviving members have to convert the securities in dematerialised form for further transfer.

On the other hand, transposition means change in ownership pattern. For example, change in combination from A & B (in this order) to B & A or from A & B & C to B & A & C will still be possible in paper form even after December 4, 2018.

However, investors holding non-listed shares in physical form will be able to sell/transfer the shares as they wish even after the deadline.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. SEBI deadline for mandatory dematerialisation of securities ends tomorrow: What should you do now
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition