SCSS Return Calculation 2023: The Finance Ministry recently raised Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) interest rate to 8%. The new rate would be applicable for the January-March quarter of FY 2022-23. A senior citizen account holder can deposit up to Rs 15 lakh in an SCSS account for a period of 5 years. However, there is also a provision to increase the tenure for another three years.

Interest earned from the SCSS account is paid on a quarterly basis. Therefore, senior citizens can use this scheme as a source of regular income. Assuming an 8% interest rate, the following are the expected quarterly returns senior citizens can expect by depositing Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh or Rs 15 lakh respectively in the SCSS account.

SCSS Quarterly Income on Rs 5 lakh deposit for 5 years

Principal Amount Rs 5,00,000 No. of years 5 Interest rate 8% Quarterly interest Rs 10,000 Annual Interest Rs 40,000 Total Interest in 5 years Rs 2,00,000

SCSS Quarterly Income on Rs 10 lakh deposit for 5 years

Principal Amount Rs 10,00,000 No. of years 5 Interest rate 8% Quarterly interest Rs 20,000 Annual Interest Rs 80,000 Total Interest in 5 years Rs 4,00,000

SCSS Quarterly Income on Rs 15 lakh deposit for 5 years

Principal Amount Rs 15,00,000 No. of years 5 Interest rate 8% Quarterly interest Rs 30,000 Annual Interest Rs 1,20,000 Total Interest in 5 years Rs 6,00,000

Apart from a high-interest rate, an SCSS account offers several other benefits.

Along with the SCSS interest rate, the Government has also raised the interest rate of Post Office Time Deposits of different tenors. 5-year Post Office FD is now offering 7% interest while 3-year FD offers 6.9% interest. The interest rates of Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) have been increased to 7.2% and 7% respectively.