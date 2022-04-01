SCOs blazing the Gurugram commercial sector – Reasons listed below!

The Shop Cum Office set-up has been on a blazing spree in the Gurugram commercial sector ever since the Covid-19 pandemic. The SCO is a customizable, well-integrated ecosystem, consisting of elements of the commercial and retail sector infused together. It is dominating the commercial real estate sector of Gurugram as investors are seeing it as a lucrative money-making opportunity because it is offering a favorable environment supporting commercial and retail both.

The recent years have also witnessed a massive growth in the start-up culture that is more inclined towards investing in SCOs, offering various facilities like wide frontage, sufficient parking space, adequate power backups, and permission to build multiple floors to accommodate a wide range of businesses. Usually, start-ups have a parsimonious attitude towards investing in huge one-building offices as their prices are exorbitantly high. Investing in SCOs is a much more plausible alternative for them as they are relatively cheaper and affordable.

In a SCO set-up, both commercial and retail businesses are uniquely aligned to serve each other’s interests. The retail businesses prosper due to the employees working in the office space as they end up purchasing most of the things of their use from the retail shops. On the other hand, the commercial sector is also benefitted from the presence of shops, making it easier for them to buy daily use goods and services from closeby markets rather than having to travel to other areas to buy essentials.

In the unexpected times of Covid-19, where there is conspicuous instability in markets, Gurugram investors want to invest in SCOs because it reduces the risk of investment failure and also diversifies their portfolio by counterbalancing hits and misses across various real estate classes.

Many sectors in Gurugram like 29, 14, and 15 are marked by SCOs. They are emerging as centers of economic and commercial buzz. The areas around SCOs are also inundated by several eateries, bukaterias, marketplaces, pharmacies, etc, attracting a wide range of audiences.

(By Sunil Sisodiya, Founder, Geetanjali Homestate)