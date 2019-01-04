SBI warns customers about fraudsters and fake accounts; Here’s how to find out and stay safe

With the rise in digital payments, scamsters who have been eyeing this space, have come up with their own version of clones to target gullible users. Tons of fake banking apps have emerged in recent times, which are fooling bank users and stealing their data.

In a bid to educate its customers as well as make them aware of online frauds, the State Bank of India (SBI) has recently advised them to interact with only the verified and official handles of SBI to safeguard their hard-earned money from fraudsters.

In fact, cyber thefts and online frauds are no longer a new thing. With the increased adaption of technology, online frauds such as cyber threat, internet crime and hacks have also increased. Especially with your identity and financial credentials used so vigorously online, it has become crucial to stay safe from such fraudulent practices. Most often these cyber threats are seen with the higher organization and bigger banking system.

As many bank customers were recently trapped in fake bank apps, banks have been taking steps to overcome such situations. The lenders are warning their customers over fake social media accounts. To safeguard your hard-earned money from fraudsters, banks, and financial institutions suggest to only interact with the official handles of these companies.

In one of its recent social media posts, SBI recently said, “Do not invest your time and money interacting with fake accounts on social media. Follow, tag and interact with only the verified, official handles of SBI, to ensure that your comments, complaints, and enquiries get adequately addressed and you are not scammed by fraudsters.” Always check for the verified ‘tick’ sign before you follow, tag and interact with banking officials through their social media accounts.

With the government pushing and promoting digital payments, the type of cyber fraud has also increased. With the rise in digital payments, scamsters who have been eyeing this space, have come up with their own version of clones to target gullible users. Tons of fake banking apps have emerged in recent times, which are fooling bank users and stealing their data. Many of these apps lured victims into downloading these apps and using them by promising rewards such as cash back on purchases, interest-free loans, or free mobile data, the report added.

Only because an app is in the official store of Google or Apple doesn’t mean it is legitimate. You can still be tricked by scamsters into installing fake apps that steal your personal and financial data. Most times these fake apps disguise themselves as internet banking apps or electronic wallets, having the same design and colors of the actual apps, wherein users are not able to distinguish between real and fake apps.

Here are some ways to spot one: