SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs HDFC Bank: Latest savings account interest rates compared

Kotak Bank has reduced savings account interest rate for the depositors. Your balance in the savings account is going to earn less now than before. Most of the leading commercial banks are offering low-interest rates on the savings account balance. On your savings bank account balance, the interest rate is calculated on the daily balances maintained in your account while the interest is paid at quarterly intervals.

Let us look at the savings account interest rates of some banks.

Kotak Bank

Effective 25th April 2020, rate of interest for savings bank deposits accounts 4 per cent per annum on balance above Rs. 1 lakh, 3.50 per cent per annum on balance up to Rs. 1 lakh. For senior citizens, it will be 4 per cent per annum on balance above Rs. 1 lakh, 3.50 per cent per annum on balance up to Rs. 1 lakh.

HDFC Bank

Effective15th April 2020, rate of interest for savings bank deposits accounts is 3.25 per cent on balance below Rs 50 lakh while on balance above Rs 50 lakh ( up to Rs 500 crore) it is 3.75 per cent.

ICICI Bank

Effective 9th April 2020, the savings account interest rate is 3.25 per cent for end of the day account balance of below Rs 50 lakh and for balance above Rs 50 lakh it is 3.75 per cent for end of the day account balance.

State Bank of India (SBI)

Effective April 19, 2020, the Interest Rates on Savings Bank Deposits with a balance up to Rs. 1 lakh is 2.75 per cent. And, for deposit accounts with balances above Rs. 1 lakh is also currently at 2.75 per cent. On balance above Rs 1 lakh in SBI savings account, the interest rate is linked to the RBI’s repo rate. Presently, it is 2.75 per cent below RBI’s Repo Rate, with a minimum of 2.75 per cent for balance above Rs. 1 lakh.

Bank of Baroda

Effective 1st April 2020, the savings account interest rate is 3.25 per cent for end of the day account balance of below Rs 1 lakh and for balance above Rs 1 lakh it is 3 per cent for end of the day account balance.

What to do

With the RBI cutting the repo rate drastically over the past few months, the cost of funds of banks is anyhow coming down. The repo rate was 6 per cent in April 2019 while in 12-months, it has been cut to 4 per cent by the RBI. If the rates come down further, depositors will have to look for alternative saving options which are equally safe and provide instant liquidity. One may consider liquid funds and ultra-short-term funds with no investments in corporate bonds to keep a portion of their savings and earn better tax-effective returns.