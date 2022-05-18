SBI vs HDFC Bank vs Axis vs PNB vs ICICI vs Kotak: Fixed Deposit Interest Rates For Rs 2-5 Crore Compared

Fixed Deposit Interest rates By Top Banks: Following the surprise repo rate hike announcement by the reserve bank of India recently, several banks have announced a change in their Fixed Deposit rates. Most of the banks have increased rates by a few points specially for fixed deposits of small tenors. Banks like SBI has increased fixed deposit rates for some tenors on deposits above Rs 2 crore. With expected repo rate hikes in the upcoming policy meets, it is expected that banks may further announce increased FD rates.

Here’s a look at the Fixed Deposit Interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Punjab National Bank on deposits above Rs 2-5 crores.

Fixed Deposit Rates by Banks

State Bank of India

SBI is offering 3.75% interest on deposit of Rs 2-5 crore for up to 1 year. The highest interest rate offered by this bank for such large deposits is 4.5 percent on 5 and 10 year tenors.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank is offering 4% interest on deposit of Rs 2-5 crore for up to 1 year. The highest interest rate offered by this bank for such large deposits is 4.8 percent on 5 and 10 year tenors.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering 4.75% interest on deposit of Rs 2-5 crore for up to 1 year. The highest interest rate offered by this bank for such large deposits is 5.75 percent on 5 and 10 year tenors.

ALSO READ | Interest burden on a Rs 35 lakh loan goes up by 6.5% after a 0.4% rate hike – Check calculation

Axis Bank

Axis Bank is offering 4.5% interest on deposit of Rs 2-5 crore for up to 1 year. The highest interest rate offered by this bank for such large deposits is 5.25 percent on 2, 3, 5 and 10 year tenors.

Punjab National Bank

PNB is offering 4% interest on deposit of Rs 2-5 crore for up to 1 year. The highest interest rate offered by this bank for such large deposits is 4 percent across 1,2,3,5,10 year tenors.