SBI Virtual Card: Features, benefits, validity, limit – All you need to know

Here are some features of the SBI virtual card, and how it will benefit you:

With technological progression, more and more ways of online payments have been brought in. At the same time, cyber-crime and fraudulent use of such modes have also multiplied. To help with internet banking and e-commerce transactions, banks have come up with virtual cards. For instance, the State Bank of India’s virtual card, which is a limit debit card, can be used to shop online at any merchant website. Websites that accept visa cards will accept this virtual card also, which is not much different from a regular plastic card.

Here are some features of the SBI virtual card, and how it will benefit you:

The virtual card by State Bank of India is a single usage card, which can be only used once successfully and cannot be reused.

SBI cardholders can make payments for their purchase through net banking.

For online transactions, the creation of the SBI virtual card is authorized only after successful validation of One Time Password (OTP) that is sent to the cardholder’s registered mobile number.

It stays valid for a period of 48 hours. Also, once the transaction is completed using the card, the card no longer stays valid.

The main benefit of this virtual card is that it hides the primary card along with account details from the merchant. This reduces the chances of any fraudulent activity.

To create the virtual SBI card, the minimum transaction amount of Rs 100 is needed and the maximum transaction amount is limited to Rs 50,000.

Using the virtual card, the amount is debited only when the actual purchase is completed successfully.

The virtual card by SBI can be used at any online merchant website that accepts visa cards.

Cardholders can create this card multiple times for transactions online.

Here is how you can create your own SBI virtual card: