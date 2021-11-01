Good news for pensioners! SBI allows Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) submission through video call

Representative image

SBI Video Life Certificate (VLC) facility for pensioners: The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched Video Life Certificate (VLC) facility for pensioners. The bank said in a statement tody that this facility has been launched with an aim to offer seamless life certificate submission experience for millions of pensioners (other than family pensioners).

SBI said that with the help of VLC facility, pensioners can schedule a video call with SBI staff at their convenience and complete the process of life certificate submission without having to visit the bank branch.

SBI Video Life Certificate submission process

Pensioners can log on to www.pensionseva.sbi click on Video LC and enter their SBI Pension Account Number. They will have to submit the OTP received on their registered mobile numbers. Once they have read the terms and conditions, they can click on ‘Start Journey’. Pensioners will have to keep their original PAN card in place, click on ‘I am ready’, and grant permission to start the video call.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said “We are glad to introduce yet another strategic customer-centric initiative especially for the benefit of senior citizens. We believe this facility will digitally empower pensioners and enable them to submit their life certificates without any hassle of visiting the branch amid Covid-19. We at SBI constantly work towards providing an extra layer of convenience and comforts to all our customers through the bank’s customized tech-led products and services.”