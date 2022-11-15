SBI Video Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) Submission Process: Senior citizens, including family pensioners, who are getting their pension in the State Bank of India (SBI) can submit Video Life Certificate (VLC) from the comfort of their homes. The VLC facility is available to all those public pensioners whose pension is processed and paid for by SBI. To be eligible for VLC, the pensioner should have submitted his Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) in the previous year and must be residing in India. His/her pension account should also be seeded with Aadhaar.

The VLC facility provided by SBI makes the Jeevan Pramaan submission process easy, secure, quick and paperless. The facility is also free, allowing pensioners not to visit the bank branch to submit Life certificates.

Devices on which VLC can be submitted

VLC submission can be done on a smartphone/tablet/laptop/PC (with web camera and headphones) with stable internet connectivity for live interaction with SBI officials. The video call needs to be made from a place with adequate ambience and lighting.

Also Read: How to submit Jeevan Pramaan (Life Certificate): 6 ways for Central Government pensioners

Steps to submit Video Life Certificate

Step 1: Visit the SBI PensionSeva website and click on the “VideoLC” link at the top. On SBI PensionSeva mobile app, click on the “Video Life Certificate” button on the landing screen.

Step 2: Enter the account number (in which pension is credited) and CAPTCHA (not required for mobile app), tick the checkbox for authorizing Bank to use Aadhaar data for VLC and click on the “Validate Account” button.

Step 3: You will receive an OTP on registered mobile linked with your Aadhaar if you are eligible for VLC, OTP will be sent on the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar. Enter the OTP.

Step 4: On successful validation, you will be asked to confirm the mandatory certificates (self-declared) by ticking the boxes.

Step 5: You need to submit all the mandatory certificates (self-declared) listed in the drop-down and click on the “Proceed” button to be redirected to the VLC landing page. Now, follow the instructions given on the VLC site and allow the required permissions on the device.

Step 6: You can wait or schedule an appointment for a future available slot. If you choose, “schedule call” then you will have to take an appointment by selecting a convenient date and time slot and then clicking on the Schedule button. The bank will share a confirmation for the selected appointment slot. It will also send an SMS and email to your registered mobile number and email address respectively.

Step 7: On the scheduled date, you need to join the video call 5 minutes before the start of the scheduled date and time. You will have the option to again reschedule. After joining the video call, wait till a Bank Official connects with you.

Also Read: Online Jeevan Pramaan submission for EPS-95 pensioners with face authentication – Check process

Step 8: The Bank Official will see the status and once the Bank Official joins the session, you will be taken to the declaration page and asked to agree to the applicable terms and conditions. If you agree to the terms and conditions then mark your consent via the checkbox and click on the start video call. You will now be directed to the next screen which will be the waiting room wherein Bank officials will join.

Step 9: After joining the Video session, you will have to read out the verification code in the call. You will also have to show your PAN card. In case the Pensioner visits the site via a mobile device, the rear camera will be switched on, automatically.

Step 10: After verification of the PAN, you will be requested to hold the camera such that the face can be captured clearly by the Bank Official. After this, the session will end and you will be shown the message that the information has been recorded.

The status of the VLC will be intimated via SMS to your registered mobile number.