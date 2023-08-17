SBI Special Fixed Deposit offering ‘highest’ interest rate to senior citizens extended. Details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has once again extended the last date for investing in its special Amrit Kalash fixed deposits. The scheme provides the highest interest rate offered by SBI to senior and general citizens across all tenors.

SBI Amrit Kalash is a special tenor scheme of 400 days. The scheme offers 7.6% FD interest rate to senior citizens and 7.1% interest to general citizens since 12 April 2023.

Last date to apply for Amrit Kalash Deposit

As per information on the SBI website, the Amrit Kalash deposit scheme will be valid till December 31, 2023.

“The specific tenor scheme of “400 days” (Amrit Kalash) at Rate of Interest of 7.10 % w.e.f. 12- April- 2023. Senior Citizens are eligible for rate of interest of 7.60%. The Scheme will be valid till 31-December-2023,” SBI website says.

SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rate for other tenors

SBI provides up to 7.5% interest rate to senior citizens and up to 7% interest to others on deposits of various tenors.

211 days to less than 1 year FD: SBI is offering 5.75% to general citizens and 6.25% interest to senior citizens.

1 Year to less than 2 years FD: SBI is offering 6.8% to general citizens and 7.3% interest to senior citizens.

2 years to less than 3 years FD: SBI is offering 7% to general citizens and 7.5% interest to senior citizens.

3 years to less than 5 years FD: SBI is offering 6.5% to general citizens and 7% interest to senior citizens.

5 years and up to 10 years FD: SBI is offering 6.5% to general citizens and 7.5% interest to senior citizens.

Deposits up to Rs 5 lakh (including interest) in SBI are guaranteed under RBI’s DICGC rules. SBI also offers Sarvottam (Non-Callable) Domestic Retail Term Deposits for amounts above Rs 15 lakhs to less than Rs 2 crores. In this scheme, pre-mature payment is not allowed. The SBI Sarvottam deposits offer 30 bps extra interest over the rate card for 1 year tenior and 40 bps over the rate card for 2 year tenor.