SBI customer? You can exchange damaged notes for free – Here’s how and when

SBI Service Charges for Exchanging Soiled Notes: SBI customers can exchange their old or damaged notes at the State Bank of India branch. As per the revised service charges of SBI, the public sector lender offers free exchange of up to soiled currency notes whose total value is up to Rs 5,000. This means, you can exchange up to 20 soiled notes for free if their value is not above Rs 5000. The SBI had revised its service charges in October last year. The service charges of the largest state-owned bank can be seen on its official website.

For exchanging more than 20 currency notes, customers will have to pay Rs 2 per piece on all soiled notes to be exchanged plus Goods and Services Tax (GST). For the tender valuing more than Rs 5,000, the bank will levy Rs 2 per note or Rs 5 per thousand rupees along with the GST (The bank will charge whichever value is higher from the customers).

Tampered notes for fraud cannot be exchanged

SBI strictly upholds Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Note Refund Rules on note exchange and provides fresh notes for soiled or mutilated notes except when they find notes tampered for fraud.

What are soiled notes?

The term ‘soiled note’ can be used for the notes which have been affected by the usual wear and tear for its overuse. The term soiled notes also include such notes which have their two-pieces attached and pasted without missing any essential feature of any new or functional note.

What kind of notes may be rejected?

It may be worth noting that presence of any political message on any note will cease the note’s worth as a legal tender and banks will have all the rights to reject their claims of refund or exchange. Banks may also reject notes which have become disfigured. If banks find out that the notes presented for exchange have been cut, torn, altered deliberately, they may refuse to accept such notes as legal tenders. So, overlooking these criteria while planning to present your notes for exchange will not help your cause.