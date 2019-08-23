SBI Savings Account Interest Rate: How this recent decision by the bank will benefit account holders

SBI has two different rates for the savings account holders – one, for balance below Rs 1 lakh and another for balance above Rs 1 lakh.

The news coming from the State Bank of India (SBI) will sound music to its savings account holders. SBI has decided not to reduce the interest rate on the savings account balance, and maintain the existing rate of 3 per cent. This rate of interest is applicable only on the savings account balance above Rs 1 lakh, while those with a balance less than Rs 1 lakh will continue to get 3.5 per cent. SBI savings account interest rate for balance above Rs 1 lakh or balance below Rs 1 lakh will remain the same until revised.

What is the interest rate of SBI for savings account

SBI has two different rates for the savings account holders – one, for balance below Rs 1 lakh and another for balance above Rs 1 lakh. While the former is fixed and internally managed by the bank, the latter is linked to an external benchmark of RBI’s repo rate. Every time the repo rate is revised, SBI will revise the interest rate on balance above Rs 1 lakh.

What is the interest on Rs 1 lakh in SBI

With effect from 1st May 2019, SBI had linked the interest rate on savings bank deposits for balances above Rs. 1 lakh tagging the rate on such deposits 275 bps below the repo rate. Therefore, savings bank deposit accounts with balances above Rs. 1 lakh will be 3 per cent. Recently, the RBI in its 3rd bi-monthly policy had reduced repo rate by 35 bps (from 5.75 per cent to 5.40 per cent) with effect from 7th August 2019.

Had this rate cut been transmitted to savings bank (SB) deposits, the applicable returns on SB deposits with balances above Rs.1 lakh would have dropped to 2.65 per cent (275 bps below Repo rate, i.e. 5.40 per cent) with effect from 01st Sept 2019. However, in order to protect the interest of the account holders, SBI in its statement has said that it has decided not to cut interest in spite of RBI repo coming down in August.

Most financial planners suggest maintaining around 6 months of emergency funds. Among the several investment avenues that one may use to park emergency funds is the bank saving account. However, with low-interest rates of 3-3.5 per cent, one may also invest a portion of emergency funds in liquid funds or short-term mutual funds.