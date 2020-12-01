SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card launched – Check features

The contactless Debit card supports RuPay offline wallet based transactions, enabling an additional payment mode within the card.

State Bank of India (SBI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCB) have launched ‘SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card’ on the RuPay network.

The contactless debit card will offer a dual interface feature that will enable customers to perform both contact as well as contactless transactions in the domestic market and contact transactions overseas. The company claims that with the contactless card, consumers would be able to transact on ATMs and POS terminals across the globe under the JCB network. Cardholders can also shop online from JCB partnered international e-Commerce merchants using this card.

The contactless Debit card supports RuPay offline wallet based transactions, enabling an additional payment mode within the card. Cardholders will be able to load the offline wallet and utilize it in transit in India (bus and metro) and for retail payments. Customers can also enjoy discounts and offers while shopping at top brands, both within India as well as in international markets by using this card. Additionally, customers will have access to JCB PLAZA Lounge (in-city exclusive lounges for JCB cardmembers) in prominent travel destinations such as Bangkok (Thailand), Orchard Road (Singapore), and Paris (France) which is a one-of-a-kind feature provided by JCB.

Praveena Rai, COO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said, “SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Cardholders can now use their cards at millions of locations in the world. It is also great to witness RuPay strengthening its foothold in international markets through our networks. This offer will be an evolved and personalized shopping experience to the customers, and augment the existing segment of RuPay cardholders.”

Vidya Krishnan, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India said, “The tap and pay technology on the Card will simplify the everyday purchases of customers with secure and fast contactless payments. With several benefits and offers associated with this contactless Debit Card, we are hopeful that this Card would not only provide a rewarding shopping experience to the cardholders but also make their international travels worthwhile.”