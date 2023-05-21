SBI Rs 2000 note exchange rule: Will you need to fill out a form? State Bank of India clarifies

Exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes in State Bank of India (SBI): For exchanging Rs 2000 notes in SBI, you will not need to fill out a requisition slip. The State Bank of India today clarified that the t the facility of exchange of Rs 2000 denomination bank notes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip

The SBI has modified its previous instructions which required the tenderers to fill a requisition slip.

“In partial modification of instructions contained in Para 4(B), it has been decided that the facility of exchange of Rs 2000/- denomination Bank Notes to all members of the public up to a limit of Rs 20000/- at a time will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip…,” SBI Chief General Manager (Operations) said in a letter to all circles.

The letter was dated 20th May 2023 and it was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

Source: SBI/ANI

The bank also said that no identity proof is required to be submitted by the tenderer at the time of exchange.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 19 announced that the currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination will be withdrawn from circulation. However, the notes will remain legal tender.

Members of the public having Rs 2000 banknotes with them can deposit them in their bank account. People can also exchange their Rs 2000 notes with currency notes of other denominations in any bank. However, there is a daily limit of Rs 20000 for the exchange of Rs 2000 notes. But there is no limit on how much amount one can deposit in his/her bank account.

The deposit/exchange of Rs 2000 notes will start on May 23, 2023. People can exchange or deposit their Rs 2000 notes till September 30. However, the Government has clarified that Rs 20,000 notes will remain legal tender even after September 30.