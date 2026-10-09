For senior citizens, a fixed deposit (FD) can offer a guaranteed income stream but choosing a highest interest rate can vary across banks and tenure.

Since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on October 7, 2026, its first rate hike since February 2023, FDs are expected to earn higher returns for investors again, especially senior citizens, once banks make adjustments in line with the RBI rate hike decision.

Investors booking new FDs or renewing maturing deposits could benefit when banks raise their interest rates on FDs following the RBI repo rate hike, while existing FDs with fixed rates typically continue to earn the contracted rate until maturity.

The top 5 banks that are offering senior citizens the highest FD rates following the announcement of the RBI rate hike have been covered in this article.

List of 5 banks offering the best FDs in terms of interest rates

According to the data compiled by BankBazaar, here are the latest FD rates for 1-2 year deposits under Rs.3 Cr for senior citizens as well as non-senior citizens.

Top 5 PSU banks with the highest FD rates

Bank Interest rates in % for regular citizens Interest rates in % for senior citizens Bank of Baroda 6.60% 7.25% Punjab National Bank 6.60% 7.10% Canara Bank 6.60% 7.10% Union Bank 6.55% 7.05% State Bank of India 6.45% 7.05%

Top 5 private banks with the highest FD rates

Bank Interest rates in % for regular citizens Interest rates in % for senior citizens IDFC First Bank 7.10% 7.35% Axis Bank 6.65% 7.25% Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.50% 7.15% HDFC Bank 6.45% 7.10% ICICI Bank 6.30% 7.10%

Interest rates as on Oct 9, 2026. Data compiled by BankBazaar.com

How does an RBI repo rate hike benefit senior citizens?

A repo rate hike does not automatically lead to higher FD rates. Banks may take time to revise deposit rates depending on their liquidity and funding needs,” according to Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

Senior citizens generally receive an additional 0.50 percentage point on bank FDs, although this varies by bank and scheme.

Senior citizen FD rates vary depending on the bank and tenure. When booking, investors should compare available rates and tenures rather than assume rates may rise immediately after a policy change.

ALSO READ Your bank FD rules are changing from October 1: What RBI has changed

What is the impact of a repo rate hike on existing and new FD investors?

Existing FDs with fixed rates generally continue earning the contracted rate until maturity. Investors booking new FDs or renewing maturing deposits may benefit if banks raise rates, but the timing and extent of any increase are uncertain.

For senior citizens who depend on regular interest income, spreading investments across different tenures can offer a balance between predictable returns and flexibility.

This allows them to reinvest portions of their money as deposits mature, based on the rates available at the time.

Should senior citizens rely only on FDs after a repo rate hike?

FDs can provide predictable returns, but the right mix of investments depends on your income needs, liquidity requirements and risk tolerance.

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme and Post Office Monthly Income Scheme are alternatives that eligible investors can consider, subject to their respective limits and withdrawal rules.

Other fixed-income instruments may offer different returns and risks. The objective should be to ensure that your regular expenses and emergency needs are covered while keeping the remaining money aligned with your financial goals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.