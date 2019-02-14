SBI online: How to register for net banking without visiting branch

Before you proceed, consider the essential requirements and some of the important watch outs in the online net banking registration.

For most of our banking activities, the need to visit a bank branch has come down considerably. More so, if you have access to the bank’s net banking facility. If you have a savings bank account with India’s largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), here’s how to register for SBI online net banking without even visiting the branch.

To complete SBI net banking online registration, you need to have an ATM card with which you can complete the registration and activate Internet banking services for your account.

But, before we proceed, let us see what are the essentials requirement and some of the important watch outs in the online registration process.

Essentials: Before you proceed, make sure you have the following with you:

The ATM card

The account number

The CIF

The branch code

Your mobile number should have been registered in your branch

Watch Outs

If you have been provided the Internet Banking Pre-printed Kit (PPK) by your bank branch, you need not to register online as it will already have a user name and password created against your credentials. The process below is only for those who do not have the PPK.

On successful completion of the process, you will have two passwords – One, the log-in password for accessing account details and profile password to update profile and add beneficiaries. The two passwords and your user name is what you need to keep handy whenever accessing your SBI Online net banking facility.

Step- by- step process for SBI net banking registration

Step 1: One needs to visit the Online SBI home page, www.onlinesbi.com and then under the Personal Banking section, click the New User Registration /Activation link.

Step 2: A pop-up opens and you need to fill the registration form with the following details:

Your account number as displayed in your passbook

Your CIF ( Customer Information File) number which is available in your Passbook/ account statement

Enter the branch code as displayed in your passbook. If you do not know the branch code you may get it online too.

Click the Get Branch Code link to retrieve the branch code based on the location and branch name.

Select your country

Enter the mobile number registered in your branch

Select the Internet banking facility you require: Full or Limited Transaction Rights / View Rights

Step 3: On submission, enter the OTP received in your mobile number.

Step 4: If you have an ATM card, you can complete the registration and activate Internet banking services for your account.

Select the ATM Card option and click Submit ( If you do not have an ATM card, Internet banking services will be activated by the branch.)

Step 5: The page displays a temporary username. Now, you will be prompted to create a login password and on submission, the registration is successful.

Step 6: Thereafter, you may again go to the SBI Online homepage and now under the Personal Banking section, click on Log-in to proceed using the temporary username and password.

Step 7: Lastly, you will be prompted to set your own username and login password to access the SBI net banking facility securely in future. Once completed, the page will show the accounts mapped to your username.

However, remember, when you register through Internet banking, you will only have the view rights to check the balance or generate the account statement. To obtain Internet banking transaction rights, you will have to contact the bank branch.