SBI Online: 5 net banking transactions you can do using the SBI website

Find out the 5 things you can do online through the SBI portal without visiting a bank branch

Gone are the days when you had to visit a bank branch, stand in a queue and finish a lot of paperwork to get anything done relating to your bank account or anything else. Thanks to online facility and internet banking, you can now get almost anything done online. The online portal of the State Bank of India (SBI) offers various options to its customers. From opening a bank account to a fixed deposit, term deposit, demat account to changing your phone number, you can get it done without visiting a branch.

Here are 5 things you can do online through the SBI portal without visiting a bank branch:

Open a Fixed Deposit: If you have an Internet banking ID and at least one transaction account mapped to the username, you can open an FD online in the State Bank of India. SBI account holders can use net banking to open an e-fixed deposit. You need to login to SBI net banking by providing personal details. Then click on the ‘deposit schemes’ option, go to ‘term deposits’ and select ‘e-fixed deposit’ from the dropdown menu. Then choose the type of fixed deposit you want to open. In case of multiple bank accounts, select the account from which you want the money to be debited. Also, you need to choose the FD principal value in the ‘Amount’ column and tick the ‘senior citizens’ tab if you are above 60. Accordingly select cumulative/STDR deposit or a non-cumulative/TDR deposit, and maturity date or internet payout frequency. After choosing maturity options click ‘submit’ to open an FD.

Online Tax payments: Through the online portal of SBI, you can also pay direct taxes (OLTAS), Indirect Taxes (CBEC), Indirect Taxes (Customs). Direct tax includes payment of TDS, Income Tax, Corporation Tax, Security Transactions Tax, Hotel Receipts Tax, Estate Duty, Interest Tax, Wealth Tax, Expenditure Tax, Gift Tax, Cash Transaction Tax, and Fringe Benefits Tax. As a taxpayer, one needs to have a bank account enabled for net banking facility.

To pay Direct Tax online, click the direct taxes (OLTAS) link. You will be displayed the Tax Information Network webpage of the Income Tax Department. Click on the challan no. applicable and enter your personal details such as PAN, name, address, after which you will be redirected to the OnlineSBI login page. Login with your credentials and proceed to select the account from which you wish to pay tax. Enter the tax amount and submit, you will get a confirmation page indicating the status of the transaction. On completion, the challan will be available under the ‘reports’ tab in the ‘query by account’ or ‘query by cheque’ link.

Demat Account: Demat as well as Online Trading accounts can also be opened online in the books of SBI Cap Securities Ltd. Through SBI’s site, www.sbi.co.in, users need to submit the account opening request to SBI Cap Securities Ltd. The online application is available online. You can visit apply online forms on the home page of the website. You can also request SBI Cap Securities Ltd directly to open the account by visiting their portalwww.sbismart.com.

Education Loan Online: You can also apply for a State Bank of India Education Loan online. To do so go to the education loan platform of SBI and select the type of education loan you want to apply for. Click on ‘apply now online’ option to proceed. Fill up the form with all your details and other required information and submit it. Then select the type of loan you want and then complete the necessities required for fast processing.

Change your phone number: Without visiting the branch, there are three ways to change your mobile number. Either through internet banking (with OTP on the mobile number), through SBI ATM (IRATA: Internet Banking Request Approval through ATM) and phone banking (with approval through contact center). To change mobile number online, log in to your online SBI account, go to your ‘Profile’ from the drop-down menu. On the ‘Personal Details’ page enter your ‘Profile Password,’ then you can click on the hyperlink ‘change mobile number-domestic only (Through OTP/ATM/Contact Centre)’, and put your new number and verify it.