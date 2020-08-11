SBI Net Banking: Here is how you can register for SBI Net Banking

You just need to follow some steps listed on the official SBI website to register yourself with SBI net banking.

Being an SBI customer, if you are not yet registered with the bank’s net banking facility, you can do so now online while sitting at home. Gone are the days when you had to visit a bank branch, then stand in a queue, finish a lot of paperwork to get anything done relating to your bank account. You just need to follow some steps listed on the official SBI website to register yourself with SBI net banking.

With the online facility and internet banking, you can now get almost anything done related to your account, online. If you register yourself for SBI net banking, you will be in for a treat as the online portal of the SBI offers various options to its customers, through its online platform. You can open a bank account, start a fixed deposit, Demat account, term deposit, change your phone number, apply for an education loan, make a tax payment, etc. without visiting the branch.

However, before going ahead with the SBI net banking registration, make sure that you are eligible for it. For instance, as an SBI customer, your mobile number must be registered in bank records, you must have an SBI ATM card, and you shouldn’t have applied for the net banking facility earlier from any branch offline. Also, keep in mind that joint account holders can’t register online for SBI net banking.

Here is how you can register with SBI net banking facility online;

After making sure that you are eligible in regards to SBI net banking facility, you can proceed to register yourself with SBI net banking facility online.