SBI mobile fund transfer fee rule changed: Now send or request money using *99# SMS service for free

In good news for customers, the State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to waive SMS charges on mobile fund transfers. With the waiving off of SMS charges, customers can now do transactions without paying any additional charges using the USSD services, the bank said.

“We are happy to announce that SMS charges on mobile fund transfers are waived off. Users can now conveniently transact without any additional charges using USSD services,” SBI announced on Twitter.

Free mobile fund transfers will especially benefit SBI customers using feature phones.

What users can do

By dialling *99# on their feature phones, SBI customers can do transactions such as sending or requesting money. They can also check their account balance, get mini statements and change their UPI pins.