SBI Mega e-Auction is back! Choose from a list of 1000 properties

For those looking to buy affordable property having the least chances of fraud and without any legal hassle, here’s a good chance. The State Bank of India’s much-awaited Mega e-Auction is back, where bids will be opened for close to 1000 pieces of property from both commercial and residential spaces. Loans will also be available for successful bidders, subject to eligibility.

The SBI Mega e-Auction, to be held on 29th May, 2018, will be held across the country. Interested persons can visit www.sbi.auctiontiger.net, www.bankeauctions.com/sbi, www.bankeauctionwizard.com or www.tenderwizard.com/sbieauction for registration and participating in SBI’s Mega e-Auction of prime residential and commercial properties.

According to industry sources, these pieces of properties are usually those types of properties which are pledged as collateral for business and housing loans, but are taken over by the bank under the Security and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) Act owing to non-payment of dues by the borrowers.

Requirements for participating in the Mega e-Auction:

# EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) for the particular property as mentioned in the e-Auction notice.

# KYC Documents: to be submitted to the concerned bank branch.

# Valid Digital Signature: Bidders may approach e-auctioneers or any other authorised agency to obtain digital signature.

# Login ID and Password: Will be sent to the email ID of the bidders by e-auctioneers after the deposit of EMD and submission of KYC documents to the concerned branch.

# Bidders to log in and bid during the auction hours on the date of e-Auction as per auction rules.