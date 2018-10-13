Big important alert for SBI users! Your internet banking may get blocked if you don’t do this

State Bank of India

Are you an SBI customer? And use their internet banking facility? If yes, then hurry up and get your mobile number registered with them immediately or as soon as possible. For, if you fail to do so latest by November 30, 2018, then you won’t be able to use this facility with effect from December 1 this year.

The State Bank of India has informed its customers on its website that they need to register their mobile number immediately by visiting any branch of the bank. If not done by the due date, then the internet banking facility will be blocked. “Attention INB users, please register your mobile number with us immediately, if not already done, through Branch, failing which the Internet Banking facility may be blocked with effect from 01.12.2018,” SBI says on its website.

What is OnlineSBI and how to access it?

OnlineSBI is the Internet banking service provided by the SBI. It can be accessed from any computer having connectivity to the Internet. However, for this, you should have an account at a branch and need to register for the Internet banking service with the branch. The branch will provide you a Pre Printed Kit (PPK) containing user name and password for first login. If you are not in a position to collect PPK in person, then the bank will arrange to send a user name through SMS and a mailer containing password to your registered address.

Log on to www.onlinesbi.com using this user name and password. At the first login, you will need to go through a simple initialization process. The bank’s Net banking assistant will guide you step by step through this process on the site.