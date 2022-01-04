  • MORE MARKET STATS

SBI IMPS, NEFT, RTGS charges 2022: Alert! New IMPS limit and service charges announced – check details

SBI IMPS, NEFT, RTGS charges 2022: The State Bank of India has increased the limit on IMPS transactions from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

SBI IMPS, NEFT, RTGS charges 2022: The State Bank of India has increased the limit on IMPS transactions from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Also, with an aim to encourage customers to adopt digital banking, SBI has not levied any Service Charges on IMPS transactions up to Rs 5 lakhs done through Internet banking/Mobile Banking including YONO, the public sector bank said in a statement today.

In the case of IMPS transactions through SBI Branch Channels, there has been no change in the service charges in the existing slabs. However, the bank has added a new slab for Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000 and the proposed service charges for this slab is Rs 20 + GST from 1st February 2022.

The service charges on IMPS are in line with the Service Charges on NEFT/RTGS transactions, the bank said.

SBI IMPS Online service charges

No charge on online transactions of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

SBI IMPS offline service charges

SBI NEFT service charges

SBI RTGS Service Charges

SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees.

