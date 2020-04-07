SBI Home Loan: Interest rate for borrowers to come down as MCLR cut by 0.35%

EMIs on home loan accounts linked to MCLR gets cheaper by around Rs. 24 per 1 lakh on a 30-year loan.

Good news for those who are paying EMI on SBI home loan or any other loan, including auto loan or personal loan. The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a reduction in its MCLR by 35 bps across all tenors. This comes close on the heels of the repo rate cut of 75 basis points announced by the RBI last week.

The one-year MCLR will now come down to 7.40 per cent per annum from 7.75 per cent per annum earlier, with effect from April 10, 2020. This is the eleventh consecutive cut in MCLR in FY 2019-20.

Consequently, EMIs on eligible home loan accounts (linked to MCLR) will get cheaper by around Rs 24.00 per Rs 1 lakh on a 30-year loan.

However, only those borrowers who have their loans linked to MCLR are going to be impacted and that too when the reset date of their loan arrives.

A lower MCLR means a fall in the EMI or the tenure of the loan. As a borrower, one stands to gain as and when the bank MCLR comes down. However, only those borrowers who have their loans linked to MCLR are going to be impacted and that too when the reset date of their loan arrives. Generally, the home loan interest rate is reset after 12 months from the commencement of the loan. However, those borrowers who have their reset date coming up in May, June will benefit immediately.

From October 1, 2019, the banks have to offer loans linked to an external benchmark only. Most banks including SBI have chosen to link loans to RBI’ repo rate. The banks will, however, continue to disclose and publish the MCLR for the borrowers with loans linked to MCLR. For those who had taken loan post-October 1, 2019, the bank’s repo linked lending rate (RLLR) will matter. Under RLLR, the transmission is expected to be faster and any revision in RBI repo rate will have to be passed on at least once in three months.