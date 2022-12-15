SBI hikes MCLR by 25 bps across tenures

State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday increased its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 25 basis points (bps) across tenures. With this, the bank’s one-year MCLR now stands at 8.30%, according to information on its website.

The bank’s shorter-duration MCLRs, including overnight to six months, are in the range of 7.85-8.30%, while the cost-based lending rate for two years is at 8.50% and that for three years stands at 8.60%.

The move comes a week after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, a cumulative increase of 225 bps since May.

Since June, SBI has raised MCLR by 110 bps, including the 25-bps hike in December. The bank has 75% of its loan book linked to floating interest rates, of which 41% is MCLR linked and the remaining is EBLR linked. While the EBLR is linked to some external market rate, typically repo rate, MCLR is linked to cost of funds.

The bank on Tuesday raised its interest rates on deposits by 15-65 bps. The bank has increased interest rate on retail deposits with one-year maturity by 65 bps to 6.75%. The bank has excess liquidity to the tune of Rs 3.5 trillion, which it plans to use to support the credit growth in FY23, chairman Dinesh Khara had said earlier. The bank’s total advances grew by 20% in Q2FY23 to Rs 30.3 trillion while deposits grew by mere 10% to around Rs 42 trillion.