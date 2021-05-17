SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, PNB or other banks’ customer? No NEFT service for 14 hours on May 23, says RBI alert

RBI. Representative image

NEFT service will not be available for 14 hours on May 23, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement today (May 17). The service would be unavailable due to NEFT system upgrade. Because of this, NEFT service will not be available from 00.01 hrs to 14.00 hrs on Sunday (May 23rd, 2021).

“A technical upgrade of NEFT, targeted to enhance the performance and resilience, is scheduled after the close of business of May 22, 2021. Accordingly, NEFT service will not be available from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hrs on Sunday, May 23, 2021,” RBI said.

Meanwhile, the RTGS services will not be affected on May 23. ” The RTGS system will continue to be operational as usual during this period. Similar technical upgrade for RTGS was completed on April 18, 2021,” RBI said.

The central bank has asked member banks to inform their customers to plan their payment operations accordingly. Also, NEFT Members will continue to receive event update(s) through NEFT system broadcasts.