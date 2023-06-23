SBI fund transfer to wrong account number: How to get your money back? Bank responds

Many times, people mistakenly send money to the wrong bank accounts. But what to do if that happens? An SBI customer recently faced the same issue and complained about it to the State Bank of India (SBI) through its official Twitter account.

“Dear @TheOfficialSBI I made a payment to wrong account number by mistake. I have given all the details to my branch as told by the helpline. Still my branch is not providing any information regarding the reversal. Please help,” the customer posted.

In reply to this query, SBI’s official Twitter handle said in such cases, where a customer has mentioned the wrong beneficiary, the home branch will initiate follow-up processes with other bank or banks without any penalty.

However, if the customer continues to face the issue and the matter is not resolved at the branch level, then the customer can raise a complaint to https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf under Personal segment/ Individual customer – General Banking/ Branch related/No response to queries category with details of his/her issue in the comment box provided, SBI said.

Also Read: Home Purchase: A step-by-step guide to help you buy a second home

“Please note that if wrong account number of the beneficiary is mentioned by the customer, Home Branch of the customer will initiate follow up processes with other Bank(s) without any pecuniary liabilities. If you are facing any issue in this regard at the branch, then please raise a complaint at https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf under Personal segment/ Individual customer – General Banking/ Branch related/ No response to queries category and mention the details of your issue in the comment box provided. The concerned team will look into it,” SBI tweeted while responding to the customer.

Verify accuracy of beneficiary account before online money transfer

Responding to another customer’s query facing the same issue, SBI said, “Customers are requested to verify the accuracy of the beneficiary account details before initiating a digital transfer. Kindly note that the Bank will not be responsible for any erroneous transaction initiated at the customer’s end. However, the home branch of the customer can initiate follow-up processes with other Bank(s) without any pecuniary liabilities. Please contact your home branch and the respective Beneficiary Bank for more assistance in this regard.”

Please note that if wrong account number of the beneficiary is mentioned by the customer, Home Branch of the customer will initiate follow up processes with other Bank(s) without any pecuniary liabilities. If you are facing any issue in this regard at the branch, then (1/2) — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 22, 2023

What to do in case of no response to mails

A senior citizen SBI customer shared his disappointment with SBI on Twitter saying he was not getting responses to his emails sent to the bank. SBI advised the customer to register a complaint at crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to you. Please register a complaint at https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf/ >> Register Your Complaint >> Raise Complaint or Request >> under Personal Segment/Individual Customer / under // General Banking // Branch Related category // No response to queries. Our team will look into the matter,” SBI tweeted.

Disclaimer: The above article is for informational purposes only, based on responses by SBI’s official Twitter handle to specific customer queries. Please consult SBI for any queries.