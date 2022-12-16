SBI Fixed Deposit interest rate for senior citizens gets better. Up to 7.25% now!

SBI Fixed Deposit interest rates for senior citizens have become better. The public sector bank has revised FD rates of various tenors for depositors with effect from 13th December 2022.

With the latest revision in SBI Fixed Deposit rates, SBI senior citizen customers can now get up to 7.25% interest for deposits of 5 years to 10 years. Following are the different FD rates offered by SBI to senior citizens (applicable for FDs below Rs 2 crore).

7 days to 45 days: The bank is now offering 3.5% interest to senior citizens with effect from 13-12-2022.

46 days to 179 days: The bank is now offering 5% interest to senior citizens with effect from 13-12-2022.

180 days to 210 days: The bank is now offering 5.75% interest to senior citizens with effect from 13-12-2022.

211 days to less than 1 year: The bank is now offering 6.25% interest to senior citizens with effect from 13-12-2022.

1 year to less than 2 years: The bank is now offering 7.25% interest to senior citizens with effect from 13-12-2022.

2 years to less than 3 years: The bank is now offering 7.25% interest to senior citizens with effect from 13-12-2022.

3 years to less than 5 years: The bank is now offering 6.75% interest to senior citizens with effect from 13-12-2022.

5 years and up to 10 years: The bank is now offering 7.25% interest to senior citizens with effect from 13-12-2022.

SBI has also extended the special ‘SBI Wecare Deposit’ for citizens in the Retail Term Deposit Segment till March 31, 2022. The scheme provides an additional 1% interest to senior citizens.

On bulk fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore, SBI is offering 7% interest to senior citizens for deposits of 1 year to less than 2 years.