SBI festive bonanza for home buyers – Check details

To welcome the festivities and boost the market sentiments, the lender has waived off the processing fees completely and offers attractive interest concession based on the credit score of the borrower.

The State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender as well as home loan provider, has launched a bouquet of festive offers for prospective home loan buyers. The offers are aimed at making home loans more affordable in the festive season. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, SBI is offering credit score linked home loans at just 6.70%, irrespective of the loan amount.

Earlier a borrower availing a loan greater than Rs 75 lakh had to pay an interest rate of 7.15%. With the introduction of the festive offers, a borrower can now avail a home loan for any amount at a rate as low as 6.70%. The offer results in a saving of 45 bps which translates to a huge interest saving of more than Rs 8 lakh, for a Rs 75-lakh loan with a 30-year tenure.

Further, the rate of interest applicable for a non-salaried borrower was 15 bps higher than the interest rate applicable to a salaried borrower. SBI has removed this distinction between a salaried and a non-salaried borrower. Now, there is no occupation-linked interest premium being charged to prospective home loan borrowers. This would lead to a further interest saving of 15 bps for non-salaried borrowers.

Commenting on the same, C S Setty, Managing Director (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI, said, “We are pleased to launch the festive offer for our prospective home loan customers. Generally, the concessional interest rates are applicable for a loan up to a certain limit and are also linked to the profession of the borrower. This time, we have made the offers more inclusive and the offers are available to all segments of borrowers irrespective of the loan amount and the profession of the borrower.”

“The 6.70% home loan offer is also applicable to balance transfer cases. We believe zero processing fees and concessional interest rates in the festive season will make homeownership more affordable. Our country has shown tremendous resilience during the pandemic. Being the banker to every Indian, we are committed to doing our bit in reviving the economy by enabling housing for all,” he added.

Commenting on the SBI offer, Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group, said, “To usher in the festive season, SBI has announced home loan interest rates at 6.70%, regardless of the loan amount. This is an extremely competitive move which virtually negates all the previous limitations which applied to special home loan interest rates. Instead of focusing on just budget housing, this new interest rate is genuinely democratic as buyers from any budget bandwidth will benefit.”

Latest ANAROCK research reveals that the highest demand is currently in the premium segment, where properties are priced Rs 80 lakh and above. This is primarily the result of homes now doubling as offices and e-learning centres.

“This lending rate will also not restrict which cities will benefit from it – in previous concessional rates limited to budget housing, only tier 2 and tier 3 cities could really benefit. With this democratized interest rate, SBI also addresses the huge housing demand in the metros. This move is aptly timed, coinciding with the beginning of the festive season. This year, we are likely to see significantly improved traction in the housing segment during this period. Waiving of processing fees and occupation-linked interest premium are added levels of savings. Cumulatively, this package is the most compellingly attractive offering ever extended by a housing loan lender and it is reasonable to expect that other lenders will follow SBI’s footsteps in order to remain competitive,” added Puri.