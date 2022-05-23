SBI salary account holder? The State Bank of India today (May 23, 2022) announced the introduction of Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) on YONO. The country’s largest lender said in a statement that RTXC has been launched with an aim to digitally empower customers and offer additional convenience.

As per the statement, the bank’s flagship personal loan product for salaried customers – Xpress Credit has a Digital Avatar now.

Customers can now avail RTXC from the comfort of their homes through YONO – which is going to be 100 per cent paperless and digital, it said, while adding that the end-to-end 8 step journey would be easy and instant for the customers.

Under Real Time Xpress Credit, Central/ State Government and Defence salaried customers of SBI will no longer be required to visit the branch for availing a personal loan.

ALSO READ | National Pension System: All NPS schemes will now indicate risk profiles

The credit checks, eligibility, sanction and documentation will now be done digitally in real-time.

Commenting on the new offering, Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, “We are pleased to introduce Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) Loan facility for our eligible salaried customers on YONO. The Xpress Credit product will enable our customers to experience a digital, hassle-free, and paperless loan process. We at SBI constantly endeavour to offer technology-led enhanced digital banking experience to the customers in order to simplify banking.”

The digitalization of Xpress Credit delivery will also help the bank to do away with the need to handle and store enormous paperwork, SBI said.