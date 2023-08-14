SBI customers face trouble in paying Loan EMI. Bank responds to multiple complaints

SBI News: Several State Bank of India (SBI) customers have recently complained of facing difficulty in making EMI payments. These customers took to X platform (formerly Twitter) to share their complaints with the bank. Here’s a look at what the customers said and how the bank responded.

An SBI customer named Krishnamurthy P complained that after making payment from his saving account to his Home Loan account using Yono App, he was getting an error message, which said, “Invalid Repayment Disbursement Priority Code”. Writing on X, the customer said he had transferred the amount of August 1 but for the past two-three days, he was not able to do the payment.

Responding to Krishnamurthy, SBI said, “Dear Customer, sorry to hear about the issue you are facing. For faster resolution, please send an email to us at appfeedback.yono@sbi.co.in mentioning your registered mobile phone number, issue in detail & screenshot of the error message (If any). Request you mention the reference number YONOSBI00011260 in the subject line. Thank you!”

Another customer Rohan Fernandez said while trying to pay his EMI, he has been getting an error message which said, “Either the repayment priority is not set or the amount being apportioned is incorrect”.

“Dear Customer, sorry to hear about the issue you are facing. For faster resolution, please send an email to us at appfeedback.yono@sbi.co.in mentioning your registered mobile phone number, issue in detail & screenshot of the error message (If any). Request you mention the reference number YONOSBI00011259 in the subject line. Thank you!,” the Bank said again while responding to Rohan.

On August 8, an SBI customer said he was unable to transfer his EMI due to the error “invalid repayment disbursement priority code” both in Yono app and internet banking. he asked the bank what can he do.

On Sunday (August 13), a customer named Prabal Chauhan said his SBI loan EMI was not deducted from the last four months. He was prepaying it from a loan account. He requested the bank to automatically deduct the EMI whenever the date is fixed.

Responding to him, the bank said, “We regret the inconvenience caused. Please raise the complaint at https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf/ >> Register Your Complaint >> Raise Complaint or Request >> as Personal Segment/Individual Customer under Advances >> Other loans >> PDC/ECS/Auto debit not presented for recovery of EMI. Our concerned team will look into this. Regards.”