SBI Customer? View status of mobile number change by Internet Banking, ATM – Check process

If you have already applied for the SBI mobile number change, you can view the status of the application sitting at home without calling the customer care or visiting the branch. No matter whether you have applied for change in the mobile number through Internet Banking, ATM or contact centre, the status can be viewed or even cancelled by you.

Any retail Internet Banking customer who is an Indian resident having an active ATM-cum-Debit card and who has the SBI account mapped with internet banking username can change his or her mobile number online without visiting an SBI branch.

Viewing status

Login to Online SBI website

Go to ‘Profile’ tab.

Click on ‘Personal Details’ link.

Click on the hyper link ‘Change Mobile Number-Domestic only (Through OTP/ATM/Contact Centre)’.

A new screen ‘Personal Details-Mobile Number Update’ with three tabs ‘Create Request’, ‘Cancel Request’ and ‘Status’ will appear.

Click on ‘Status’ tab to view the present status (Pending/Successful) of your request to change mobile number through INB.

For cancellation

If you want to cancel the request, you may still do so.

Click on ‘Cancel Request’ button to cancel the request.

A message ‘Your Reference Number is successfully cancelled’ will be displayed on the screen.

But, if you are looking for SBI Mobile number change application, there are various ways to do so. As a SBI customer, you can change your SBI mobile number sitting at home by accessing internet banking or SBI Online. The SBI mobile number update can also be done through SBI ATM if you are unable to do SBI mobile number registration by SMS.

SBI Mobile number change- Internet Banking

Before you proceed with this option, ensure you have the access to internet banking with username, login and profile passwords and also have the ATM card handy.

Login to OnlineSBI (https://retail.onlinesbi.com/retail/login.htm)

Click on the first tab on top panel – ‘My Accounts & Profile’.

Go to ‘Profile’ on the next page.

Click on ‘Personal Details’ link.

Enter profile password

Display Name, Email ID and mobile number registered in internet banking will be displayed.

You will be given these options to change the number –

– Change Mobile Number (Through Branch)

– Change Mobile Number-Domestic only (Through OTP/ATM/Contact Centre)

Input ‘new mobile number’.

Input Re-input ‘new mobile number’.

Click on ‘Submit’ button.

A pop-up message ‘Verify and confirm your mobile number xxxxxxxxxx’ will appear on the screen.

Click ‘Ok’ to proceed.

Click ‘Ok’ to proceed. A new screen with following three different modes for approval of the change of mobile number will be displayed –

– By OTP on both the Mobile Numbers

– IRATA : Internet Banking Request Approval through ATM

– Approval through Contact Centre

(A) By OTP on both the mobile numbers

If you possess both the old and new mobile number, then the mobile number change can be approved online using OTP.

Click the radio button against the option ‘By OTP on both the Mobile Number’.

Click on ‘Proceed’ button.

Select the account by clicking the radio button, for which you possess the debit card.

Click on ‘Proceed’ button.

In the next screen, the ATM cards associated with the selected account will be displayed.

Select the ATM card and click on ‘Proceed’ button.

In the next screen, State Bank of India’s Payment Gateway will be displayed.

Enter the card details (card number, valid thru/Expiry Date, Cardholder’s Name, PIN and the characters visible in the box).

Click on ‘Submit’ button.

Verify the information and Click on ‘Pay’ button.

On successful validation, internet banking system will send OTP along with reference number on your old as well as new mobile number.

You need to send SMS from both (old and new) mobile numbers in following format ACTIVATE <8 digit OTP value> <13 digit reference number> to 567676 within 4 hrs. e.g. ACTIVATE 12345678 UM12051500123

Upon successful validation of the OTP value and reference number, the new mobile number inputted by you will be copied in internet banking, core banking solutions (CBS) and ATM. A successful message in this regard will also be displayed to customer on his mobile number.

(B) Through ATM

Click the radio button against the option ‘IRATA : Internet Banking Request Approval through ATM’.

Click on ‘Proceed’ button.

Select the account by clicking the radio button, for which you possess the debit card.

Click on ‘Proceed’ button.

In the next screen the ATM cards (Active and Inactive) associated with the selected account will be displayed.

Click on ‘Proceed’ button.

In the next screen, State Bank of India’s Payment Gateway will be displayed.

Enter the card details (card number, valid thru/Expiry Date, Cardholder’s Name, PIN and the characters visible in the box).

Click on ‘Submit’ button.

Verify and Click on ‘Pay’ button.

On successful validation, the following message will be displayed on the screen; “Thanks for registering mobile number with us. The status of your request is pending. Kindly complete the registration process according to the option selected by you. “

A SMS containing “Reference No. for Change/Update mobile number is : UMXXXXXXXXXXX and your IRATA reference number is XXXXXXXXXX” will be sent by internet banking system on your new mobile number.

Visit any State Bank Group ATM, swipe your card, select the ‘Services’ tab and input your PIN.

Select ‘Others’ tab on the ATM screen and choose ‘Internet Banking Request Approval’ option.

Input the 10-digit reference number for approval of the request.

On successful completion of the process, the request (change of mobile number) will be fulfilled.

Upon successful validation of the OTP value and reference number, the new mobile number inputted by you will be updated in internet banking, core banking solutions (CBS) and ATM. A successful message in this regard will also be displayed on the new mobile number.

(C) Through Contact Centre