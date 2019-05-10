SBI Customer Alert! State Bank of India revises FD rates; Check out the latest interest rates

The State Bank of India (SBI) has revised the rates of its fixed deposits. While the bank has increased the fixed deposit rates on deposits of 1 year to less than 2 years, it has decreased the rate slightly for other long-term deposits. The new rates of interest will be effective from May 9, 2019. The new rates of interest shall be made applicable to fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits. The interest rates on \u201cSBI Tax Savings Scheme 2006 (SBITSS)\u201d Retail Deposits and NRO deposits shall be aligned as per the proposed rates for domestic retail term deposits. Already the increase in the TDS threshold on interest earned on bank or post office deposits has been increased. The limit was raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000. This means on a deposit of nearly Rs 6 lakh at an assumed interest rate of about 7 per cent per annum, the annual interest earned will not be subject to TDS. The latest SBI FD rates ( For deposits below Rs 2 crore) The rate of interest for deposits ranging between '7 days and up to 1 year' has remained unchanged. On deposits which are '1 year to less than 2 year', the rate of interest has been increased from 6.8 per cent to 7 per cent On deposits which are '2 years to less than 3 years', the rate of interest has been decreased marginally from 6.8 per cent to 6.75 per cent. Similarly, on deposits which are '3 years to less than 5 years', the rate of interest has been decreased marginally from 6.8 per cent to 6.70 per cent. And, on deposits which are '5 years and up to 10 years', the rate of interest has been decreased from 6.85 per cent to 6.60 per cent. Senior citizens will continue to get an additional rate of interest of 0.5 per cent on their deposits. Revision in Interest Rates On Retail Domestic term deposits (Below Rs. 2 crore) New saving account interest rate rules Earlier in the month, the rules for earning interest rates in an SBI savings account balance were changed. The rate of interest will no more be a fixed percentage but will vary as per the changes in the repo rate as set by the RBI. However, the variable interest rate will be applicable only on balance above Rs 1 lakh, while those with lesser balance will continue to earn 3.5 per cent per annum. Therefore, small depositors will not be impacted. Effective 1st May 2019, the savings bank interest rate for balances above Rs 1 lakh will be 2.75 per cent below the RBI\u2019s Repo Rate, i.e. 3.25 per cent. The RBI repo rate is currently at 6 per cent. Bank FDs are ideal for capital preservation if the goal is near. Although there is no TDS up to a certain limit, the interest earned is to be added to one's income and hence is entirely taxable as per one's tax slab. Bank FDs suit those who are in lower tax slabs or those who are ultra-conservative investors.