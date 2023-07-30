SBI customer alert: Forced to buy insurance? Bank suggests what you can do

SBI customers have been complaining to the bank on social media about the misselling of insurance plans. The Public Sector Bank maintains that opting for any insurance or investment-related product is “purely voluntary”.

However, customers do not like being constantly persuaded to buy insurance policies at SBI branches. Therefore, many of them have taken to social media to complain about the issue to the bank. Thankfully, the bank has also come up with a suggestion for customers who may have been forced to buy insurance plans at any SBI branch.

What can customers do?

In case a customer is being forced to buy an insurance plan at any branch of SBI, s/he can register an online complaint by filing the Customer Request and Complaint Form at https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf. This portal provides options to raise a complaint or raise a request.

Complaints related to insurance misselling can be filed as “Personal Segment/Individual Customer” under ‘General banking>>Operation of Accounts > Changes in terms no advised.

“Please note that opting for insurance and other investment-related products is purely voluntary and our branches provide the information for the benefit and awareness of our valued customers,” SBI said in response to a complaint raised by a customer on Twitter.

“However, if any of our Customers faces any issue in this regard at our Branches, he may register the complaint at this link https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf as Personal Segment/Individual Customer under the category- General Banking>>Operation of Accounts>Changes in terms not advised and mention the brief details of the issue in the last column. Our concerned team will look into this,” the bank added.

Source: SBI/Twitter

It is important for customers not to buy unnecessary insurance plans sold by agents as they have financial costs involved. In case you do need to buy a plan, you should read the policy document carefully and ensure that it is suitable for your future financial and life goals.