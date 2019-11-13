SBI customer alert! Bank not responsible for loss if you do this

SBI has warned customers against sharing account details online. Representational image

SBI Account Details Sharing Warning: State Bank of India (SBI) has warned that it will not be responsible for any loss if any customer shares his account number, mobile number or any other personal or account-related information publicly on social media. SBI’s strong warning came in response to a customer who had posted her savings account number along with some document while responding to one of the tweets of the bank. SBI also told the customer to immediately delete the information shared online and re-post the query only.

SBI posted: “DISCLAIMER: Please do not share your account no., mobile no. or any personal or account related information publicly on this platform for security reasons. Bank will not be responsible for any loss. We request you to delete the information immediately and re-post/DM excluding such information to enable our team to respond.”

“Further, please note that SBI or its employees will never send any payment link or ask for sensitive information like VPA-UPI related, User ID, PIN, Internet Banking passwords, CVV No, OTP, etc., through phone/SMS/email,” SBI said.

The customer had posted in response to a tweet by SBI which said that customers can apply for SBI in six ways.

SBI routinely warns customers against practices that may harm their accounts. Last month, SBI had warned customers against clicking on links received through SMS. Fraudsters try to lure SBI customers to click on dangerous links by telling them that their accounts have been suspended and needs verification. “When you receive any message similar to this, not click on such URLs; Never share your personal and/or account details on any suspicious links. Check your account status with your branch only. Report such messages immediately to the local police authorities. Be vigilant, be safe,” SBI had tweeted.

SBI is the largest commercial lender in the country in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers and employees. The bank has the largest network of nearly 22,000 branches in India with an ATM / CDM network of over 58,500. Around 66 million SBI customers are using online banking while mobile banking services is being used by 15 million customers.