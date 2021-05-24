SBI cash withdrawal, chequebook charges changed for basic savings account holders. New rates from July 1

SBI

State Bank of India (SBI) ATM, Cash Withdrawal, Cheque Book Charges 2021: New service charges will come into effect for SBI Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) Account holders from July 1, 2021. The new charges would apply to ATM withdrawals, chequebook, transfer and other non-financial transactions. SBI Basic Savings Bank Account can be opened by any individual providing valid KYC documents. The minimum balance required in SBI BSBD account is nil while there is no limit on the maximum amount one can keep in this account. The BSBD account holders are provided also a Basic Rupay ATM-cum-debit card.

Here’s a look at new charges

Cash Withdrawal At SBI branches

The bank will recover charges beyond four free cash withdrawal charges, including at a Branch and ATM. In other words, BSBD account holders of BSI will have to pay a service charge for making more than four free cash withdrawals in a month. The new charge to be recovered from customers would be Rs 15 plus GST per cash withdrawal transaction at Branch Channel/ATM.

Cash withdrawal At SBI ATMs

SBI says that service charges will be recovered beyond 4 free cash withdrawal, including at ATM and Branch. The service charge beyond four free withdrawal will be Rs 15 plus GST per withdrawal at all SBI and non-SBI ATMs.

Chequebook charges

SBI would provide 10 cheque leaves free in a financial year to BSBD account holders. After that, Rs 40 plus GST would be charged for a 10 leaf cheque book. Rs 75 plus GST would be charged for a 25 leaf cheque book. For Emergency Cheque Book, Rs 50 plus GST would be charged for 10 leaves or part thereof. Senior citizens are exempted from the new service charge on cheque book.

There would not be any charges on non-financial transactions by BSBD account holders at SBI and non-SBI bank branches.

Early this month, SBI reduced Home Loan Interest Rates to 6.70%s. The bank had said that SBI Home Loan Interest rates are now starting as low as 6.70% for loans up to Rs. 30 lakh and 6.95% for loans above Rs. 30 lakh to Rs. 75 lakh. Home Loans above Rs. 75 lakh get highly attractive interest rates of 7.05%