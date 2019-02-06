SBI Cardholders Alert! State Bank warns customers of skimming frauds; Here’s how to deal with them

Skimming fraud usually happens at restaurants, bars, gas stations, retail counters etc. where the card is physical present.

With increasing instances of banking frauds, the State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest scheduled commercial bank, has warned its debit and credit cardholders to stay alert to prevent the occurrence of any such instances.

In a mail to its customers, SBI has warned the cardholders of skimming fraud, which is an act of illegally coping data from the magnetic stripe of a credit, debit or ATM card that usually happens at restaurants, bars, gas stations, retail counters etc. where the card is physical present.

To stay fraud-free forever, the bank has told its customers –

♦ Do not hand over your SBI Card to anyone, including company representatives

♦ Cover your keypad while entering your PIN

♦ Always ensure that your card is used/ swiped in your presence

♦ Remember to collect your card after the transaction

♦ Do not disclose your PIN to anyone, including the persons claiming to be SBI Card representative

♦ Insist on dipping the card in the POS machine than swiping the card

The leading PSU bank has also asked its customers not to reveal anyone –

♦ SBI card’s 4-digit PIN and OTP

♦ CVV and other card details

♦ User ID and Password of SBI Card online account

In case of any fraud, a customer should report the matter to SBI as soon as possible through various touch points, like –

1. Dedicated 24*7 call centre

2. By writing an email to customercare@sbicard.com or through web based platform www.sbicard.com/email.

3. Customer can also contact customer care by sending letters through post/courier/fax to

SBI Cards & Payment Services Pvt. Ltd.

DLF Infinity Towers, Tower C,12th Floor, Block 2, Building 3,

DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon -122002 (Haryana) India

Fax No. 0124-2567131.

4. By sending a SMS “Problem” to 9212500888.

5. Through Twitter – Twitter@SBICard_Connect

6. Walk-in desk locations

If a fraud occurs without any negligence on the part of either customer or SBI, the customer will not be liable to bear the loss if he/she reports the matter to the bank within 3 working days.

A customer shall be entitled to full compensation of real loss in the event of contributory fraud/negligence/ deficiency on the part of SBI Card (irrespective of whether or not the transaction is reported by the customer).

However, a customer will be held liable to pay in cases where the loss is due to negligence by a customer, such as where customer has shared the payment credentials like credit card details, PIN, CVV, OTP or due to improper protection on customer devices like mobile/ laptop/ desktop leading to malware/ Trojan or Phishing/ Vishing attack.