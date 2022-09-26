SBI Card user? Get up to 22.5% cashback. Check offer details 

SBI Card Festival offer: SBI Card has launched many exciting offers for customers across India for the festive season 2022. The offers will be available till October 31, 2022. In a statement today, SBI Card said it is offering more than 1600 offers across online and offline merchants in tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The offers range across a wide set of popular categories including electronics, mobiles, fashion & lifestyle, jewellery, travel and online marketplaces, among others.

SBI Card that that Festive offer 2022 includes over 70 national offers and 1550 regional and hyperlocal offers across 2600 cities. As part of the festive offer, customers can benefit from up to 22.5% cashback across various partner brands.

SBI Card has entered an exclusive partnership with Amazon for ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale’. This, one of the largest online sale events of the year, is live till October 03, 2022.

Also Read: 10 New Fund Offers to invest in during Navratri 2022

Apart from this, SBI Card has lined up varied offers from around 28 key global and national partner brands, including renowned brands like Flipkart, Samsung Mobile, Reliance Trends, Pantaloons, Raymonds, LG, Samsung, Sony, HP, Make My Trip, goibibo, Vishal Mega Mart, Reliance Jewels, Caratlane, Hero Motors, and many more.

Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card, “As a customer-centric brand, we have always strived to enhance the payment experience of our customers multifold as they shop, whether online or offline. In line, we focus on propositions that are greater value-driven and highly relevant to our customers, matching their spending needs. Our festive offers are a reflection of these efforts, and we hope that through these, we will be able to enhance the festive enjoyment for our customers.”

SBI Card EMI is available at more than 1.6 Lakh merchants and over 2.25 Lakh stores in India. Customers can avail of the EMI at no extra cost across over 25+ electronics and mobile brands. Customers can enjoy 15% cashback on EMI transactions at select regional merchants too.