SBI Card to launch RuPay Credit Card soon; Know all about the Indian alternate to Visa and MasterCard

SBI Card has announced that it is going to launch RuPay credit cards soon. The move will give a boost to the homegrown payment network in this fast-growing segment. RuPay, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) — an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems, is the first-of-its-kind domestic debit and credit card payment network of India. Currently, in India, the credit card segment is dominated by the US-based payment gateways like Visa and MasterCard.

RuPay cards, as of now, are only accepted in a few countries, including Singapore and Bhutan. It was also recently launched in the UAE. To enhance its international acceptance, RuPay has also tied up with international players like Japan Credit Bureau, China Union Pay and Discover.

Benefits of RuPay Card

As compared to other modes of payments, RuPay cards come with a lower processing fee. It is so because, it is a domestic card, and banks charge nominal processing fees on it, which benefits both the banks and the cardholder. RuPay cards cut down almost 1/3rd of transaction fees, as compared to foreign cards.

According to early 2019 data of NPCI, it is said that the card is accepted at over 1 .45 lakh ATMs and 8.75 lakh POS machine terminals. RuPay card also offers a wide range of customized benefits and services to its cardholders. These services include surcharge waiver on fuel, cash-back, insurance cover, and free access to airport lounges. RuPay card also offers accidental insurance benefit for all account holders on all type of cards.

Types of RuPay cards in circulation right now;