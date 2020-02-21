SBI Card and Landmark Group launch co-branded credit cards: Check variants, benefits

Cardholders can redeem reward points at Lifestyle, Home Centre, Max, Spar and other Landmark Brands in India.

SBI Card has partnered with Landmark Group, one of the largest retail and hospitality conglomerates in India, to launch a unique set of retail co-branded credit cards. The three newly launched cards, Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card, Max SBI Card and Spar SBI Card, have been introduced in partnership with four Landmark Group brands – Lifestyle, Home Centre, Max and Spar.

Designed to be a one-stop payment solution for the entire family, these cards provide a shopping experience to cardholders across categories that include fashion – premium and affordable, home furnishing including furniture and grocery. Cardholders of any of these cards may avail similar benefits at all participating Landmark brands, thus getting savings and a host of other benefits across a spectrum of categories through a single card.

The new co-brand cards are available in three variants – Base, SELECT and PRIME and cater to individuals across segments from value-for-money to premium to super-premium. As per the communication from SBI, the PRIME variant cardholders can avail total savings of up to Rs 30,000 annually on this card.

Cardholders enjoy complimentary loyalty membership to Landmark Rewards Program and they also earn accelerated reward points on the SBI Card rewards platform upon shopping with these cards. Cardholders of the PRIME variant of the co-brand cards earn 15 reward points per Rs 100 spent at Lifestyle, Home Centre, Max and Spar; 10 reward points per Rs 100 spent on dining and movies; and 2 reward points per Rs 100 spent on other retail purchases. SBI Card Reward Points can be converted to Landmark Rewards and redeemed across Lifestyle, Home Centre, Max, Spar and other Landmark Brands in India thereby rewarding loyal customers.

The cards also reward customers for their loyalty through various spend based milestone benefits as well as bonus reward points upon card renewal. Customers of PRIME variant can avail savings of up to Rs 14500 on achieving milestone spends. The cards deliver value from the point of enrolment itself, offering welcome benefits worth Rs 3000 on the PRIME variant. Renewal benefits worth Rs 3000 can be availed upon card renewal.

The joining and renewal fee for the Base variant is Rs 499 plus GST, SELECT variant is Rs 1499 plus GST and PRIME variant is Rs 2999 plus GST.

Highlights of Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card, Max SBI Card and Spar SBI Card

1. Accelerated Reward Points

PRIME variant

15 Reward Points per Rs 100 spent at Landmark brands (Lifestyle, Home Centre, Max & Spar)

10 Reward Points per Rs 100 spent on Dining & Movies

2 Reward Points per Rs 100 spent on other retail purchases (Non-fuel)

SELECT variant

10 Reward Points per Rs 100 spent at Landmark brands (Lifestyle, Home Centre, Max & Spar)

10 Reward Points per Rs 100 spent on Dining & Movies

2 Reward Points per Rs 100 spent on other retail purchases (Non-fuel)

Base variant

5 Reward Points per Rs 100 spent at Landmark brands (Lifestyle, Home Centre, Max & Spar)

5 Reward Points per Rs 100 spent on Dining & Movies

1 Reward Point per Rs 100 spent on other retail purchases (Non-fuel)

2. Spend-based milestone benefits

PRIME variant: Cumulative milestone benefit up to 58,000 RP worth Rs 14,500

SELECT variant: Cumulative milestone benefits up to 34,400 RP worth Rs 8,600

Base variant: Cumulative milestone benefit up to 16000 RP worth Rs 4000

3. Welcome & renewal benefit

PRIME variant: 12000 bonus reward points equivalent to Rs 3000 on payment of annual fees and renewal fees

SELECT variant: 6000 bonus reward points equivalent to Rs 1500 on payment of annual fees and renewal fees

Base variant: 2000 bonus Reward Points equivalent to Rs 500 on payment of annual fees and renewal fees

4. Airport lounge access on PRIME variant

Complimentary Priority Pass membership – Up to 4 complimentary visits per calendar year to International Priority Pass Lounges, outside India (maximum 2 visits per quarter)

Domestic Lounge Membership – Up to 8 complimentary visits per calendar year to Domestic VISA Lounges in India (maximum 2 visits per quarter)

6. Fuel surcharge waiver – 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver across all petrol pumps in India