SBI Missed Call Banking: Know the numbers and SMS keywords to check your account balance

Do you as a SBI customer, holding a savings account, need to know the SBI account balance or want to view the mini statement without using net banking or ATM? Yes, it is possible using the SBI Quick – Missed Call Banking feature. SBI Missed Call Banking is a service from the SBI Bank where in you can get to know your account balance, view the mini statement and much more.

To use this service, one needs to first get registered and ensure that one’s mobile number is updated in the bank’s records. Once registered, one may even ask for the education loan interest certificate, home loan interest certificate or even the E-Statement of the last 6 months. However, SBI Quick does not provide any financial transactional services unlike services offered by State Bank Anywhere App.

Ways to know account balance, view statement without net banking

There are three ways to use the SBI Quick features such as the account balance etc

1. By sending missed call or SMS with pre-defined keywords to pre-defined mobile numbers from your registered mobile number,

2. If you have an Android, Windows, iOS or Blackberry phone, you can download SBI Quick app from the respective App Store to use the services.

3. SBI customers who have the SBI Anywhere can avail SBI Quick facility in the pre-login section. With this app you need not remember the various keywords and destination mobile numbers. Once app is installed, internet connection is not required to use SBI Quick, as the communication would happen over SMS or Missed Call.

The charges will vary depending on the mode you choose, the charges will vary:

For 6 digit number i.e. 567676 premium charges will apply.

For 10 digit numbers, SMS charges will be as per customer’s mobile bill plan.

For Missed Call, there is no charge. If the accountholder listens to IVR of 3 seconds which will be played after 4-5 rings, then customer will be charged as per customer’s mobile bill plan for 3 seconds

Here, let us see how to know account balance by sending missed call or SMS with pre-defined keywords to pre-defined mobile numbers from your registered mobile number. For this, you need to do a one time registration.

How to do one time registration for missed call or SMS based services

Send SMS, ‘REG<space>Account Number’ to 09223488888 from the registered mobile number for that particular account. Confirmation message will be received indicating successful/unsuccessful registration. If successful then you can start using the services.

If unsuccessful:

* Check the SMS format and destination mobile number

* Ensure that your mobile number from which the SMS is sent, is updated with the Bank for that account number. If not, visit your Branch and update the same.

Once registered, you are good to go and at least use these 7 services.:

(i). SBI Balance Enquiry

To know the account balance:

You may give a Missed Call or send an SMS ‘BAL’ to 09223766666

(ii). SBI Mini Statement

To get the Mini Statement i.e. last 5 transactions on the account.

You may give a Missed Call or send an SMS ‘MSTMT’ to 09223866666

(iii). SBI Cheque Book Request

Send message “CHQREQ” to 09223588888

You will receive an SMS. Send consent SMS (CHQACC<space>Y<space>6 digit no. received in SMS) to 09223588888 within 2 hours of receipt of SMS for further processing.

(iv). SBI E-Statement – last 6 month

You can avail e-statement for last 6 months of your savings bank account. The statement will be sent on your registered email ID with password encrypted PDF file

Send an SMS ‘ESTMT <space> <Account Number> <space> <code> to 09223588888

(Note: Code is any 4 digit number of your choice which will be used to encrypt the PDF attachment sent to your registered email address)

(v). SBI Education Loan Interest Certificate

To avail interest certificate of your education loan for the financial year

Send SMS ELI <space> <Account Number> <space> <code> to 09223588888

(Note: Code is any 4 digit number of your choice which will be used to encrypt the PDF attachment sent to your registered email address)

(vi). SBI Home Loan Interest Certificate

To avail interest certificate of your Home Loan for the Financial Year

Send an SMS HLI <space> <Account Number> <space> <code> 09223588888

(Note: Code is any 4 digit number of your choice which will be used to encrypt the PDF attachment sent to your registered email address)

(vii). SBI Home and Car Loans

To get latest features of home loan and car loan products,

SMS

‘HOME’ or ‘CAR’ to 09223588888.

You will receive an instant SMS advising the features of the service.

You can de-register from SBI Quick through the following process:

SMS ‘DREG ’ to 09223488888. You will receive a confirmation message indicating successful/unsuccessful de-registration.