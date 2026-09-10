State Bank of India (SBI) has revised the limit of free monthly transactions available to salary account holders using SBI debit cards at other banks’ Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) or Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) beginning October 1, 2026.

Under the revised rules, the free limit will be reduced from 10 transactions per month to 5 transactions across all centres, covering both financial and non-financial transactions.

While the number of free transactions is being cut, the charges applicable after the free limit is exhausted will remain unchanged.

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SBI debit card service charges for salary package accounts

Particulars Existing Service Charges Revised Service Charges w.e.f. 1st October 2026 No. of Monthly Free transactions. 10 at all Centres (includes both Financial + Non-Financial transactions.) 5 at all Centres (includes both Financial+ NonFinancial transactions.) Charges for per Cash Withdrawal(s) after Free Monthly transactions. Rs 23 + GST Rs 23 + GST (No change) Charges for per Nonfinancial transaction(s) after Free Monthly transactions. Rs 11 + GST Rs 11 + GST (No change)

SBI service charges for accounts other than salary package accounts

“The number of monthly free transactions and applicable Service Charges for accounts other than Salary Package Accounts shall remain unchanged,” SBI has said in a statement.

Customers will continue to be eligible for five free transactions each month across all centres, covering both financial and non-financial transactions.

Once the monthly free transaction limit is exhausted, customers will be charged Rs 23 plus GST for each cash withdrawal and Rs 11 plus GST for each non-financial transaction. These charges have been applicable since December 1, 2025.

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SBI service charges for debit card holders using SBI ATMs / ADWMs

The existing ATM number of monthly free transactions and related service charges for debit card users utilising SBI ATMs / ADWMs will stay unchanged, implying that customers using SBI ATMs would get 10 free transactions per month, including both financial and non-financial transactions.

SBI service charges for cardless cash withdrawal transactions at SBI ATMs / ADWMs or other banks’ ATMs / ADWMs

SBI has not changed the service charges for cardless cash withdrawal at SBI ATMs / ADWMs or other banks’ ATMs / ADWMs; therefore, customers will continue to get unlimited free transactions till further announcement.

What else is changing for SBI customers from October 2026?

State Bank of India (SBI) has also announced revised service charges for Basic Deposit Account (BSBD) customers. According to the bank’s official website, the new charges will go into effect on October 1, 2026.

Customers with SBI Basic Savings Deposit Accounts (BSBDs) who utilise the bank’s cash withdrawal service will be entitled to four free withdrawals per month beginning on the effective date. However, cash withdrawal transactions beyond the first four free withdrawals in a month would incur charges of Rs 15 + GST (per transaction).

Cash withdrawal transactions include withdrawals made through various channels, such as branches, ATMs, micro-ATMs, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) and CASH@POS. However, digital fund transfers initiated by customers through UPI, IMPS, NEFT, RTGS and POS continue to remain free, according to SBI.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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