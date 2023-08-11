Old SBI customer’s ATM card expired, but the bank refused to re-issue automatically – Here’s why

SBI ATM/Debit Card Rules: While banks generally automatically send the debit/ATM cards upon their expiry to the registered address of customers, an SBI customer faced a different situation recently.

According to the information shared by the SBI customer on social media, he has been holding an SBI account for 10 years. His Debit Card recently expired but instead of sending it to his address automatically, the State Bank of India (SBI) branch told him to apply once again.

The customer posted his issue on X (formerly Twitter) tagging SBI and asked for the reason.

“Dear Sir, I am holding an SBI account with last 10 years, I hold a Debit card and it got expired, usually all banks will automatically send the debit card but my branch says I hv to apply once again for debit card? though I hv an active account?,” the SBI customer posted.

SBI Debit/ATM card re-issue rule

According to SBI rules, the bank automatically sends debit cards to the registered addresses of customers only when,

the account is not a financial inclusion account

the card has been used by the customer at least once in the past 12 months

the customer’s PAN is seeded in the account.

In any other case apart from the above, SBI customers have to apply for a new card along with KYC documents at the branch.

Source: Twitter

Replying to the customer’s query, SBI posted the above information saying, “We understand your concern. However, please note that, three months before the expiry of a Debit Card, bank sends a new card to the customer at their registered address; provided the account is not a financial inclusion account, the card has been used by the customer at least once in past 12 months and PAN is seeded in the account. In all other cases, Customer has to apply for a new card along with KYC documents at the branch.”