Beware SBI customer! Follow these steps for SBI ATM cash withdrawal to avoid Covid-19 infection

SBI shares steps to follow to avoid Coronavirus during cash withdrawal.

SBI ATM Cash Withdrawal: In the time of novel Coronavirus, every precaution counts! Not just you can save yourself from the deadly virus (Covid-19), but your family members as well as others by following social distancing and keeping yourself sanitized. This needs to be followed even while you are out for withdrawing money from an SBI ATM, the bank says. The public sector bank has urged its customers to keep their transactions and themselves safe.

In a tweet, the SBI has shared certain tips for SBI customers, or anyone using SBI ATM for withdrawing cash, to follow. These are:

Avoid entering the ATM room if it is already in use.

Always remain sanitized.

Avoid touching areas in the ATM room.

Avoid using ATMs, if you are suffering from flu.

Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow or a handkerchief while sneezing or coughing.

Avoid disposing used tissue papers and masks inside an ATM lobby.

Use SBI’s digital platforms like YONO, Internet Banking, BHIM SBI etc for non-cash related transactions.

On Monday, the SBI committed 0.25% of its annual profit of the Financial year 2019-20 to fight COVID-19 outbreak situation in India. “The fund used to fight COVID-19 pandemic will be spent from CSR funds. This is in line with Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ notification of spending CSR funds for COVID-19 as an eligible CSR activity,” SBI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has urged customers of all banks to avoid visiting bank branches for non-essential services. “IBA will continue providing the banking services to the valued customers, however it appeals to everyone, to visit the branch premise only in case of absolute necessity. The employees are also facing the same challenges that customers are, hence IBA seeks customers help too,” IBA said.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in India has reached near 500, while over 30 have been discharged from hospital after treatment.