SBI Amrit Kalash Fixed Deposit last date extended, 7.6% interest for Senior Citizens. Details here

SBI Amrit Kalash scheme extended: The State Bank of India today said it is relaunching the Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme for its domestic and NRI customers.

The State Bank of India (SBI) today said it is relaunching the Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme for its domestic and NRI customers. Amrit Kalash Deposit is a special FD scheme of 400 days from SBI and offers 7.6% interest rate to senior citizens and 7.1% to others. The scheme would be available for investors till June 30, 2023.

“Relaunching “Amrit Kalash Deposit” for domestic and NRI customers with extended validity, attractive interest rates, 400 days tenure and much more, SBI tweeted from its official handle today.

The official website of SBI says, “The specific tenor scheme of “400 days” (Amrit Kalash) at Rate of Interest of 7.10 % w.e.f. 12- April- 2023. Senior Citizens are eligible for rate of interest of 7.60%. The Scheme will be valid till 30-June-2023.”

At 7.6% interest, the annualised yield from Amrit Kalash deposit works out to be 7.82% for senior citizens and 7.29% for others at 7.1% interest.

First published on: 17-05-2023 at 15:10 IST

