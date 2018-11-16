SBI Alert! You must do this before November 30 to get your pension

It may be noted that all the pensioners are required to provide their life certificates to their bank in the month of November so that they could continue receiving their pension.

Are you a retired person, drawing your pension through any of the branch of SBI? If yes, then please take note of this. The State Bank of India, India’s largest bank, has in a social media post urged the pensioners to submit their Life Certificate latest by November 30, 2018, to be able to continue receiving their pension. However, apart from vising an SBI branch to do so, you can also submit you Life Certificate online, from the comfort of your home.

It may be noted that all the pensioners are required to provide their life certificates to their bank in the month of November so that they could continue receiving their pension. But earlier they had to be physically present in the concerned bank branch to do so, which was challenging especially for those pensioners who were either not in good health or had shifted to some other place with their family.

Keeping the difficulty of such pensioners in view as well as for their convenience, the government launched Jeevan Pramaan – an Aadhaar-based Digital Life Certificate – for pensioners in November 2014. This initiative was in addition to the existing system of physical submission of Life Certificate by pensioners at the pension disbursing branches or any branch of the bank at his convenience.

With the help of Jeevan Pramaan, the whole process of securing the life certificate has been digitized. Now a pensioner needs to just visit a nearby bank branch, CSC center or any government office whose details are provided under ‘locate center’ on jeevanpramaan.gov.in and bio-metrically authenticate his / her life certificate in real time by giving his/her Aadhaar number and other pension details related to their pension bank account.

After successful submission of Digital Life Certificate, the pensioner gets an SMS on his/her mobile giving the transaction ID. The pensioner can then download the computer-generated life certificate from jeevanpramaan.gov.in using this transaction ID for their records.

However, since the entire process is primarily Aadhaar-based, a Digital Life Certificate submitted by any pensioner can be authenticated only when the pensioner’s account is seeded with his/her Aadhaar number.